RRR Fans Shocked by Oscars Best Picture Snub
Oscar nominations were released this morning and RRR fans are shocked that their favorite mov ie from last year did not receive the nod for Best Picture. India did not put the film up for consideration, so that's probably at the core. Despite dynamite returns for other original projects in other corners of the film world, SS Rajamouli's work did get a nod for Best Original Song and there's some strong contenders in the field. Still, for one of the most memorable releases of last year, it's strange to see the movie that brought the world "Naatu Naatu" not get nominated for the biggest prize of the night.
For Best Picture, the nominees are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/0aNqCj0Tl2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Despite that choice from The Academy, the fans have been very supportive of the movie and its stars. The popularity around RRR is so great that there's been a sequel announced. A recent Q+A session with Rajamouli revealed that they're already writing the story for the next movie. V. Vojayendra Prasad is helping pen the feature with his son. "My father is the story writer for all my films," Rajamouli told the crowd at the screening "We've discussed a big about [the RRR sequel] and he's working on the story."
Are you surprised it didn't get the biggest nomination? Let us know down in the comments!
Always going to be some drama
RRR deserved the best picture nomination. Big Snub! #OscarNominations2023— Thalia (@KubrickNWR) January 24, 2023
Wild times for sure
RRR being left out of beat picture is a tragedy it’s not a snub. It’s the only film I gave 5 stars to and I wish it got in but I’m not upset everything nominated deserved to be— Movies~N~All🇱🇧 (@Leban3seJesus) January 24, 2023
Weird year
-NOPE, RRR*, and DECISION TO LEAVE all snubbed :(— Ryan Lee (@ryanjlee7) January 24, 2023
-THE BATMAN got crafts attention!
-Animated Feature went about as well as it could’ve
-doesn’t Editing usually make more interesting choices?
-BABYLON and EMPIRE OF LIGHT did better than i thought
-lotta pundit Doc Feature snubs
A lot of snubs
It’s only natural that in a good movie year, a lot of snubs were bound to happen (The Woman King, RRR, Decision to Leave chief among them).
But hey @TheAcademy, let’s figure out what we’re doing with the best picture/best international category. Double dipping there feels wrong.— Tom Stads (@TStads20) January 24, 2023
Like, wait a second
JUST REALIZED THE RRR SNUB???— 🧛♀️🔮 (@moonprincsss) January 24, 2023
We could have had it all
SNUBS:— Matthew (@pranaINDIE) January 24, 2023
No RRR sweep. pic.twitter.com/tR9Lq0Bj39
Some big misses this year
Some notable snubs this year: The Woman King, RRR, Decision to Leave.— Marcus McAllister (@CaptainMcWow) January 24, 2023
And while I know it hasn't exactly been making the rounds in the awards circuit, I am a bit miffed that The Northman wasn't nominated for anything.
BUT, overall, a solid showing for The Oscars this year.
Only one step away
ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! 🎉🔥🎉👏👏
Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 24, 2023