RRR Fans Shocked by Oscars Best Picture Snub

Oscar nominations were released this morning and RRR fans are shocked that their favorite mov ie from last year did not receive the nod for Best Picture. India did not put the film up for consideration, so that's probably at the core. Despite dynamite returns for other original projects in other corners of the film world, SS Rajamouli's work did get a nod for Best Original Song and there's some strong contenders in the field. Still, for one of the most memorable releases of last year, it's strange to see the movie that brought the world "Naatu Naatu" not get nominated for the biggest prize of the night.

For Best Picture, the nominees are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Despite that choice from The Academy, the fans have been very supportive of the movie and its stars. The popularity around RRR is so great that there's been a sequel announced. A recent Q+A session with Rajamouli revealed that they're already writing the story for the next movie. V. Vojayendra Prasad is helping pen the feature with his son. "My father is the story writer for all my films," Rajamouli told the crowd at the screening "We've discussed a big about [the RRR sequel] and he's working on the story."

