Taylor Swift's Oscar Chances Are Looking Good

On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories and for musician Taylor Swift, her chances at a nomination are looking good. Her song "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing is included on the shortlist for Music (Original Song). "Carolina" is one of the 15 songs in the running, a list that also includes songs from Amsterdam, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere All at Once just to name a few.

"Carolina" is Swift's last chance for an Oscar nomination this year. Her short film "All Too Well", which marked her directorial debut, did not receive a nomination despite strong campaigning. The film, which Swift has referred to as a film adaptation of her song of the same name, was released in select theaters as well as had screenings at multiple film festivals.

You can check out the full shortlist for Original Song below.

"Time" from Amsterdam

"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

"Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Til You're Home" from A Man Called Otto

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

"My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

"Good Afternoon" from Spirited

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman

"Stand Up" from Till

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

"Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

"New Body Rhumba" from White Noise

About Taylor Swift and directing

It was recently announced that Swift is set to direct her first feature-length film with a project for Searchlight Pictures. There aren't many details about the project at this time. The film will be her largest scale project to date in terms of directing.

"It would be so fantastic to write and direct something… a feature," she previously "said. I don't see it being bigger, in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate."

In some other comments, Swift talked about how daunting directing a big movie could be. "I was always curious," the star continued. "I started to venture into the edit [for music videos] and making changes and meddling… it started with meddling."

When are the Oscars?

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, live from the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. It will be broadcast live on ABC.