Overlooked 2019 Police Thriller With Multiple Marvel Stars Is a Streaming Hit on Netflix in the United States

A tense action thriller is currently taking over the Netflix charts—one that stars more than a few notable MCU actors. And in the short time that it’s been streaming on the platform, it’s made its way up to the #7 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, intent on climbing higher on the charts.

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Black and Blue stars Naomie Harris (28 Days Later, Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Peacemaker), Mike Colter (Luke Cage, The Defenders), and Tyrese Gibson (the Fast and the Furious films). The story is set in New Orleans and centers on a rookie policewoman who inadvertently captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body cam. Realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she must team up with the only person from the community who’s willing to help her. Now she’s on the run, both from criminals and the cops who are intent on destroying the footage that would incriminate them.

It’s a Straightforward Cop Thriller

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While Black and Blue certainly didn’t win any awards, nor did it bring anything particularly groundbreaking to the genre, it was definitely elevated by Harris’s performance, which was captivating throughout. Critics rated the film 49%, saying that while it seemed promising, Black and Blue ended up being nothing more than a generic time-killer. Critic Daniel Howat says, “There’s an effective, nuanced way to tell a story tackling this issue. Black and Blue does the exact opposite of that, eschewing all nuance and subtlety to make the most generic version of this story as possible.”

Audiences, however, disagreed, rating the film an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, encouraging potential viewers to ignore the critics. “Absolutely captivating. From the moment the movie started, my eyes have been glued to the screen. The movie was intense and had my full attention until the end. I thoroughly enjoyed the action, the story, and the message,” said one viewer. It seems that while the story might be a bit heavy-handed, and very much a spin on the classic Training Day, it was successful in getting the intended message across—one carried by the performances of the MCU veterans. And while it might be a tad cliche in places, there are certainly worse ways to kill two hours.

Do you have a favorite moment from Black and Blue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going!