2026 Spy Thriller That Completes a Secret 13-Year Trilogy Is A #1 Netflix Success With 21M Hours Viewed

There is no shortage of non-English films that are taking Netflix by storm recently. Between Indian action trilogies, German spy thrillers, and K-dramas smashing their competition and taking top spots in the Top 10, it’s no longer shocking when a special movie or show breaks through. And this Korean action movie is living up to the hype, completing an unofficial trilogy and taking the #1 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list for Netflix’s non-English films.

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Humint, or Human Intelligence, is the newest Korean film to rock the streaming platform. The movie centers around a South Korean agent as they embark on a deadly hunt for a drug ring in Russia. But they soon realize that they aren’t alone on this mission as they find themselves going head-to-head against a North Korean operative. Both agents are then plunged into even greater danger as they attempt to uncover deadly secrets. There’s a seedy, noir quality to the film, hearkening back to old-school spy thrillers, backed by beautiful cinematography.

Humint Is a Reminder of Why Old-School Spy Movies Are So Great

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Only early reviews of the film have come in so far, but they’re relatively positive—from critics and audiences alike, who find that, while Humint does fall prey to style over substance at times, the back half of the film more than makes up for it. Critic James Marsh says, “Viewers with the patience to sit through a deliberately paced hour of shady encounters in dingy nightclubs and snow-driven back alleys will be richly rewarded by a second half showcasing some of the best heroic bloodshed in recent memory.”

Audiences agree, lauding the clear influence of early James Woo films on Humint, especially evident in fight scenes. It’s an influence that’s present throughout each of Ryoo Seung-wan’s films that make up the unofficial trilogy—The Berlin File from 2013 and Escape from Mogadishu, which debuted in 2021. “I’ve just finished watching it, and now I’m exhausted. It was intense. My dog just stared at me as I screamed at the TV, then bit my wheatbag, so neighbors wouldn’t call the police. Seriously though, I really enjoyed it, full of action which I like,” said one viewer.

While not perfect, it’s a perfectly respectable spy espionage thriller, delivering solid action throughout and capitalizing on the tropes that, while some may call tired, are what make up the backbone of the genre. There are plenty of worse ways to spend two hours.

Will you be checking out Humint now that it’s streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.