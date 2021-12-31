Paddington 3 Title and Director Revealed

✖

After years of reports and rumors, plans for a third Paddington film are getting a bit more substantial, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that the film has earned the title Paddington in Peru and the project has added Dougal Wilson as the director. While the first two films explored the titular bear's adventures and exploits after traveling to London, this new sequel will seemingly see him returning to the jungles in which he was raised. The film is said to be heading into production in 2023 in both London and Peru, and while an official release date has yet to be confirmed, it could potentially land in theaters by 2024.

"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure," original director Paul King shared. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

Wilson added, "As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It's a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focused on making a third film that honors the love so many people have for this very special bear."

Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont wrote the script for the third film, which is based on a concept created by King, Burton, and Simon Farnaby. King is set to stay on the series as a producer.

"After an exacting search, we're delighted that the brilliant Dougal Wilson will be directing the third Paddington film," producer David Heyman added. "A much-garlanded legend within the Commercials world, we have long admired Dougal's virtuoso work, and his gift for directing with heart, humor, surprise, and vivid imaginative flair. He's a wonderfully inventive kindred spirit for Paddington's latest adventure with the Browns, and we're thrilled to be working with him."

The first film took in $268 million worldwide and sits at 97% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with Paddington 2 taking in $226.9 million and earning 95% positive reviews.

Stay tuned for details on Paddington in Peru.

Are you looking forward to the third film? Let us know in the comments!