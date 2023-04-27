John Krasinski's IF Movie Casts Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Vince Vaughn and More as Imaginary Friends

We no longer have to imagine which of John Krasinski's friends will star in his new movie IF. During Paramount's slate presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, Krasinski revealed the first footage from the upcoming prequel A Quiet Place: Day One as well as IF — formerly titled Imaginary Friends — Krasinski's follow-up to 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place and 2020's A Quiet Place Part II. Written and directed by Krasinski, IF is described as "the tale of a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it's up to [Ryan] Reynolds' character to save the world from those that become evil."

The voice cast announced Thursday includes Krasinski's wife and A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise), Matt Damon (Air), Jon Stewart (The Problem with Jon Stewart), Maya Rudolph (Disenchanted), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), Sebastian Maniscalco (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Awkwafina (The Little Mermaid), and Vince Vaughn (Dodgeball).

They join the previously announced Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead), Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter), Alan S. Kim (Minari), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Steve Carell (The Office).

"I had this idea for a movie years ago about imaginary friends," Krasinski said in a behind-the-scenes reel screened at CinemaCon. Reynolds compared IF to "a live-action Pixar film," while Krasinski said the family comedy drama is about "believing in something bigger, and getting you through something bigger."

Krasinski wrote and will also star in IF, which he's producing alongside Allyson Seeger (Krasinski's Some Good News, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Reynolds via his Maximum Effort banner (Deadpool 2, Free Guy). George Dewey (The Adam Project) and Alexa Ginsburg (A Quiet Place Part II) also serve as executive producers.

Paramount Pictures opens IF only in theaters May 24th, 2024.