Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski Work on Imaginary Friends in First Set Photos From New Film

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski were pictured together in some new set photos from their movie If. Originally called Imaginary Friends, If is slated to release on May 24, 2024 and this is the first look that a lot of fans will get of the Paramount fantasy comedy. Not too long ago, the movie was headed for a November 17, 2023 release date, but things got moved back because both actors were so busy. They won't be alone either as Steve Carrell is reportedly along for the ride in If as well. Krasinski will follow up his directorial efforts in A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II with the comedy. So, check out some of the set photos down below, thanks to Just Jared.

THR previously dropped a description of If after it was announced in 2019: "the tale of a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it's up to Reynolds' character to save the world from those that become evil."

John Krasinski & Ryan Reynolds get to work filming their upcoming movie #ImaginaryFriends at Coney Island – see the set pics! https://t.co/8RjocbWqDF — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 23, 2022

Sam Raimi actually explained that massive cameo for Krasinski in his latest on-screen appearance during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The director shared that the decision to have The Office star play Mister Fantastic came from Kevin Feige himself. In the audio commentary for the home release, the filmmaker explained how that conversation got going in the first place.

"It's so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be," Raimi revealed. "And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances.'"

On Reynolds' side of things, he's still hard at work advertising his Aviation Gin. He's also working out for Deadpool 3, however Marvel Studios hasn't made any announcement about that movie yet as far as a release date. There's a reported director and the film is happening, but that's where the information dries up.

