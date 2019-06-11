Monty Python Star John Cleese Joins Clifford the Big Red Dog Movie

The newest retelling of Clifford the Big Red Dog has added some familiar faces. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monty Python icon John Cleese is among the newest additions to the upcoming Paramount film.

Also joining the film is Sienna Guillory (Resident Evil) and newcomer Izaac Wang (Good Boys). It is unknown at this point what roles the trio will be playing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will draw inspiration from the Norman Bridwell books of the same name, which follow a giant dog and his owner, Emily Elizabeth.

In the movie, Emily (Big Little Lies‘ Darby Camp) is struggling to fit in both at home and at school. That is, until she finds a small red puppy who she believes is destined to become her best friend. What she doesn’t see coming however, is a massive growth spurt on the side of Clifford, as he turns into an enormous canine. This sudden change attracts the attention of a genetics company, forcing Emily and her Uncle Casey (Good Omens‘ Jack Whitehall) to go on the run with Clifford through New York City.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will be directed by Walt Becker (Old Dogs, Wild Hogs) for Paramount, with shooting set to begin in New York next month. The screenplay adapting Norman Birdwell’s original book series is being penned by writing duos Jay Scherick and David Ronn and Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin. Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Deborah Forte will produce.

This is just the latest attempt at bringing Clifford into a new era, with Amazon Prime and PBS Kids developing a new TV series based on the property.

“There is something enduring in Clifford’s gentle, loyal spirit that touches fans even after they become adults,” series executive producer Iole Lucchese, said in a statement last year. “We see it in tributes on social media and in fan art, and of course, in every parent who grew up with Clifford and now shares their love of him with their preschoolers.”

What do you think of the newest Clifford the Big Red Dog castings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!