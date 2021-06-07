Paramount+ Launches Cheaper, Ad-Supported Streaming Plan

✖

This summer is the time that Paramount+ has marked as its opportunity to take streaming to the next level. In addition to some popular exclusive releases, the streaming service is adding more than 2,500 films to its roster by the end of the summer, with the first 1,000 of those titles arriving this week. Ahead of the massive lineup additions, Paramount+ has introduced its new pricing option, allowing subscribers to enjoy all of these movies and its massive library of TV shows at a much lower price.

The Paramount+ "Essential Plan" was launched on Monday morning, meaning that folks have access to the new subscription tier right now. This plan is $4.99 per month and comes with ads, as opposed to the "Premium Plan" that is ad-free for $9.99 per month. The only change in actual content between the plans is the addition of local CBS channels. Those will remain available on the Premium Plan but not on the Essential Plan.

For folks looking to watch a bunch of movies this summer without paying too much money, Paramount+ is looking to become one of your go-to options. Things kick off on Thursday with the debut of Infinite, the new film from director Antoine Fuqua starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor. That same day, more than 1,000 movies will be added to the Paramount+ lineup, including Skyfall, Bumblebee, Jack Reacher, Rocketman, Sonic the Hedgehog, Child's Play, Saint Maud, Spontaneous, and Fighting With My Family.

"Building on the brand’s legacy as a hit movie maker, Paramount+ is dramatically scaling its feature film offering to include more than 2,500 popular titles by the end of summer 2021," reads a press release from Paramount+. "The first 1,000 films will be available starting June 10th. The service will also exclusively debut Infinite, a sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor and directed by Antoine Fuqua, on June 10th, premiere the much anticipated PAW Patrol: The Movie on August 20th, and become the streaming home for Paramount Pictures films like A Quiet Place Part II following its theatrical release."

Are you excited for the new additions coming to Paramount+? Will you be going for the new Essential Plan? Let us know in the comments!