Paramount+ Reveals Slate of Summer Programming

Following last week's exciting announcement that Paramount+ would be launching an all-new subscription tier today, the streamer also unveiled details about some of the exciting new titles it will be adding to its already impressive library of titles. The service will feature thousands of titles by the end of the summer, with it starting to roll out some beloved franchises this week. Its new subscription tier will run audiences $4.99 a month and will be supported by ads, known as the "Essential Plan," while its "Premium Plan" will cost subscribers $9.99 a month. Check out some of the titles Paramount+ will start adding to its service this week below.

Per press release, "Building on the brand’s legacy as a hit movie maker, Paramount+ is dramatically scaling its feature film offering to include more than 2,500 popular titles by the end of summer 2021. The first 1,000 films will be available starting June 10th. The service will also exclusively debut Infinite, a sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor and directed by Antoine Fuqua, on June 10th, premiere the much anticipated PAW Patrol: The Movie on August 20th, and become the streaming home for Paramount Pictures films like A Quiet Place Part II following its theatrical release."

"Beginning this week, subscribers will have access to a renowned movie collection that showcases popular titles, such as:

Action and adventure films, including Terminator: Dark Fate, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Jack Reacher, Red Dawn, Skyfall, Bumblebee, The Avengers, Gemini Man, and The Rhythm Section

Critically acclaimed titles, including Rocketman, Judy, Florence Foster Jenkins, Revolutionary Road, 71, The Soloist, The Birdcage, The Full Monty, and Little Women

Kids and family favorites, including Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Addams Family, Monster Trucks, Wonder Park, and The Adventures of Tintin

Horror titles, including Body Cam, Saint Maud, Crawl, Child’s Play, Gretel & Hansel, Pet Sematary, The Prodigy, The Haunting, Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, and Arachnophobia

Comedies, including Like a Boss, The Hustle, Spontaneous, Valley Girl, What Men Want, Fighting with My Family, The Little Hours, The Dictator, The Guilt Trip, and Hello, My Name Is Doris.

"The collection of Paramount+ original series will continue to expand this summer with the premiere and return of original series that span scripted dramas, kids and family, reality, comedy, music, and documentaries. The summer slate includes iCarly (June 17th), Evil (June 20th), RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (June 24th), RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked! (June 24th), The Good Fight (June 24th), Behind the Music (July 29th), Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more. The new programming will complement recent hit shows, such as Rugrats; Why Women Kill; Younger; Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years; The Challenge: All Stars; 60 minutes+; and From Cradle to Stage, further bolstering the service’s powerhouse portfolio.

"In addition, Paramount+ is home to CBS Sports’ exclusive English-language soccer coverage in the U.S., from live match action of the top club and national teams’ competitions to pregame and postgame studio analysis and interviews. Paramount+’s packed summer of soccer is well underway, featuring Concacaf Nations League Finals and Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers in June, the start of Italy’s Serie A season in August, and NWSL regular season competition throughout the summer.

"Paramount+ packages entertainment from leading ViacomCBS brands and live sports with around-the-clock news coverage and impactful journalism for an unmatched subscriber experience. The best-in-class news offering from Paramount+ includes renowned CBS News programs, popular series such as 60 Minutes+, live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S., and the 24-hour streaming news service CBSN."

