Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2022

August is arriving in just a few days and Paramount+ is letting subscribers know what it has in store for the month ahead. The streaming service recently revealed the full list of movies and TV shows hitting the roster in August. From new original TV shows to classic movies, there is quite a lot to look forward to over the course of the next few weeks.

The beloved bums known as Beavis and Butt-Head are returning for even more new adventures, following the debut of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe earlier this summer. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head will premiere on Paramount+ on August 4th. That new series comes just one day after the streaming service adds even more episodes of the original Beavis and Butt-Head show.

The Paramount+ movie library is getting some big additions throughout August, with several titles hitting the service on the first day of the month. A couple more Friday the 13th films will be coming to Paramount+, alongside Face/Off, Evil Dead, Once Upon a Time in the West, and quite a few others. The original horror film Orphan: First Kill arrives on August 19th.

You can check out the full Paramount+ August lineup below!