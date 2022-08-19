Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2022
August is arriving in just a few days and Paramount+ is letting subscribers know what it has in store for the month ahead. The streaming service recently revealed the full list of movies and TV shows hitting the roster in August. From new original TV shows to classic movies, there is quite a lot to look forward to over the course of the next few weeks.
The beloved bums known as Beavis and Butt-Head are returning for even more new adventures, following the debut of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe earlier this summer. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head will premiere on Paramount+ on August 4th. That new series comes just one day after the streaming service adds even more episodes of the original Beavis and Butt-Head show.
The Paramount+ movie library is getting some big additions throughout August, with several titles hitting the service on the first day of the month. A couple more Friday the 13th films will be coming to Paramount+, alongside Face/Off, Evil Dead, Once Upon a Time in the West, and quite a few others. The original horror film Orphan: First Kill arrives on August 19th.
You can check out the full Paramount+ August lineup below!
August 1
1 Buck
3000 Miles to Graceland
5 Star Day
A Fish Called Wanda
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron's Blood
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Any Day
Assimilate
Awakened
Baby Boom
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Beautiful Girls
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Bridget Jones's Baby
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cake
Clockstoppers
Derek's Dead
Dimland
Dinner For Schmucks
Don't Click
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Downhill Racer
Escape From Alcatraz
Evil Dead
Face/Off
Follow the Prophet
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Getting to Know You
Goodbye, Butterfly
Grand Cru
Grease
Grease Live!
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here On Out
I Am A Ghost
I Like Me
I've Got Issues
Iceland is Best
Insight
International Falls
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
King of Knives
Kingpin
Letter from Masanjia
Lost and Found
Lost Bayou
Making Waves
Man From Reno
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon A Time In The West
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Prophecy
Respite
River's Edge
Rockaway
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Scrapper
Shooter
Single White Female
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Graduate
The Killer Elite
The Middle of X
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Under the Tuscan Sun
Urban Cowboy
Varsity Blues
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Weepah Way for Now
Wild Honey Pie!
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Writer's Block
August 4
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Headprevnext
August 8
16 to Life
59 Seconds
A Dark Place
Absolution
Courage Under Fire
Crossed the Line
Dating My Mother
Disappearance
Eadweard
He's Way More Famous Than You
Impossible Monsters
Line of Descent
Ronin
Safe Inside
Simulation
The Atoning
The Hornet's Nest
Undergods
Yinz
August 19
Big Nate (New Episodes)
Orphan: First Kill
August 24
Dating Naked (Seasons 1 – 3)
Deer Squad (Season 1)
Deliciousness (Season 1)
Hall & Oates: From Philly to Chile
Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (Season 1)
The Substitute (Seasons 1 – 2)
August 31
Marriage Rescue (Season 1)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)