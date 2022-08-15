Paramount+ Reaches Streaming Deal With Walmart

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart now has an official streaming partner for its new Walmart+ subscription service. The retail giant has been searching for a streaming service to add to its Walmart+ benefits, speaking with Disney, Paramount, and Comcast in the process. On Monday, Walmart revealed that it had officially partnered with Paramount and will start offering Paramount+ as a part of its Walmart+ subscription package.

Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year, and it offers members discounts on gas, free delivery and shipping, and several other premium discounts. Now, both plans will also include a subscription to the Paramount+ Essential Plan. This allows the Walmart+ subscription to become comparable to Amazon Prime, which gives members access to an entire streaming service along with the shipping benefits.

"We know Walmart+ is providing members real value in their every day – from grocery shopping to filling up their tank and more," said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+. "With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too. Eighty-five percent of U.S. households use streaming services1 and Paramount+ has the premium content and broad appeal that our members are looking for – like Walmart, they have something for everyone. We're excited about the launch and what comes next for Walmart+."

"Paramount has enjoyed a close relationship with Walmart for years, and Walmart customers connect with Paramount's beloved brands, content, and characters every day through a range of consumer products available throughout Walmart stores," said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, Paramount Streaming. "Now, pairing Walmart's expansive reach across the country with Paramount+'s broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership. Together we will bring Walmart+ members the full breadth of Paramount+ programming."

Walmart officially launched the Walmart+ program in 2020. You can check out more information about the Walmart+ membership by clicking here.