Paramount Scares Collects Four Horror Hits - And a Mystery Movie

Do you like scary movies? Scareamount Paramount Pictures is collecting five Paramount scares — Rosemary's Baby (1968), Pet Sematary (1989), Crawl (2019), Smile (2022), and a "mystery" movie (????) — in a new 4K UHD and Blu-ray collection. Featuring five exclusive slipcover cases, a sticker sheet, a collector's edition Fangoria magazine, and a collectible "Paramount Scares" logo pin all packaged in a "coffin box," Paramount Scares: Volume One will be available to own just in time for Halloween on October 24th. Take a closer look at the set below — if you dare.

The 5-movie, 8-disc box set is currently priced at $111.99 and available for pre-order on Amazon. The official description:

Paramount Scares digs up a variety of spine-chilling titles, reanimated for the first time in one limited-edition creepy collection featuring a variety of ghoulish greats: The incomparable horror essential ROSEMARY'S BABY (1968); Stephen King's own adaptation of PET SEMATARY (1989); The nail-biting creature-feature CRAWL (2019); our recent box-office smash SMILE (2022); a delectable "mystery" fifth feature (making its 4K Ultra HD debut) exclusive to this set. Every movie is packaged in separate amaray cases, with all-new slipcovers. Housed in a carefully crafted coffin box, we've also included some unique stickers and a Paramount Scares enamel pin for you, our favorite fiends. Along with the movie mayhem, FANGORIA has resurrected articles from their vault for an exclusive, full-sized issue highlighting the five scream greats, and more!

The "mystery movie" is rated R for "graphic bloody violence," which fits 2007's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Director Tim Burton's big-screen adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's award-winning musical thriller, starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, has never before been released on 4K.

Rosemary's Baby

Possibly the best horror film ever made, this brilliant adaptation of Ira Levin's best-selling novel is the story of a loving young New York City couple who are expecting their first child. Like most first-time mothers, Rosemary (Mia Farrow) experiences confusion and fear. Her husband (John Cassavetes), an ambitious but unsuccessful actor, makes a pact with the Devil that promises to send his career skyward. Director Roman Polanski elicits uniformly extraordinary performances from the all-star cast. Ruth Gordon won an Oscar for her performance as an oversolicitous next-door neighbour in this classic chiller.

Pet Sematary



After moving to an idyllic home in the countryside, life seems perfect for the Creed family...but not for long. Louis and Rachel Creed and their two young children settle in to a house that sits next door to a pet cemetery – built on an ancient Indian burial ground. Their mysterious new neighbor, Jud Crandall (Fred Gwynne), hides the cemetery's darkest secret...until a family tragedy brings the secret to life. Now, an unthinkable evil is about to be resurrected. From Stephen King, the Master of the Macabre, comes a journey that leads to hell and back. Though not everyone survives the trip. For the Creeds, home is where the horror is.

Crawl



As a category 5 hurricane tears through Florida, Haley rushes to find her father, who is injured and trapped in the crawl space of their home. With the storm intensifying and water levels rising, the pair face an even more terrifying threat lurking below the surface. From producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) and director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes), Crawl is a nail-biting thriller from start to finish.

Smile



After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

