[Ghostface voice]: Do you like scary movies? Streaming services are adding an influx of classic and new horror movies just in time for the Halloween season, from the Scream saga to the aptly-titled bloody horror-western Organ Trail. Paramount+ has updated its library with more than 100 new titles as of September 2023, including picks for horror hounds: 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Blair Witch, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, the Mimic trilogy, Overlord, Phantoms (Ben Affleck was the bomb, yo!), The Devil Inside, The Last Exorcism Part II, The Woman in Black, and two cuts of zombie blockbuster World War Z.

Below, we've rounded up the top movies on Paramount+'s horror section that are trending for September. (You can try Paramount+ with a free trial here.) Top Horror Movies on Paramount Plus



14. Mother! (2017) Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem deliver unforgettable performances in Mother!, director Darren Aronofsky's praised opus. Experience the visually arresting psychological thriller that will leave your heart pounding and your mind blown!

13. X (2022) A group of actors making an adult film fight for their lives.

12. A Quiet Place (2018) In this terrifyingly suspenseful thriller, a family must navigate their lives in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound.

11. A Quiet Place Part II (2021) Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

10. Significant Other (2022) Follows a young couple who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest and face sinister events leading them to realize that everything about the place is not as it seems.

9. Smile (2022) After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic patient incident, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing terrifying visions. As the lines between reality and nightmares blur, Rose must confront her troubling past to escape her chilling new reality.

8. Scream 3 (2000) While Sidney Prescott lives in safely guarded seclusion, bodies begin dropping around the Hollywood set of the latest sequel based on the Woodsboro killings. When she finally comes out of hiding, Sidney and other survivors are once again drawn into an insidious game of horror movie mayhem. Just when they thought they knew how to play by the rules, they discover that all the rules have been broken.

7. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) After surviving a car accident, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up to find herself in an underground bunker with two men. Howard (John Goodman) tells her that a massive chemical attack has rendered the air unbreathable, and their only hope of survival is to remain inside. Despite the comforts of home, Howard's controlling and menacing nature makes Michelle want to escape.

6. Scream 2 (1997) While away at college, Sidney Prescott thought she'd finally put the terror behind her...until a copycat killer begins acting out a real-life sequel in which no one is safe, or beyond suspicion.

5. Scream (1996) After a series of mysterious deaths, an offbeat group of friends get caught up in a lively mix of thrills and chills in the smash hit movie that transformed the horror genre into a phenomenon.

4. Scream 5 (2022) When a new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask, only the original survivors Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can stop the kill count when everyone is a suspect.

3. World War Z (2013) World War Z is the fast-paced, pulse-pounding epic of the potential last days of the human race. Former United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) is called in to help stop the pandemic that has spread around the world.

2. Scream VI (2023) The four Woodsboro survivors have moved to New York City for a fresh start. Just as they begin to feel safe again, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface reemerges more brutal and relentless than ever, stopping at nothing to hunt them down.