Patton Oswalt Has Hilarious Response to Ratatouille Criticism

Patton Oswalt doesn’t want to hear what plot holes you found for Ratatouille. Some 15 years after the beloved animated film first hit theaters, the actor noticed someone’s criticism of the feature on Twitter. As the tweeter pointed out, the film’s antagonist—a restaurant critic—wasn’t really evil, he simply just didn’t want food that had been prepared by a rat. That’s a pretty agreeable notion to most reasonable people, no?

The tweet eventually found its way across Oswalt’s phone, and the comedian responded in the best way possible. “Dude shut up we didn’t think anyone would notice that plot hole we’re not giving the Oscar back,” he tweeted in all caps.

https://twitter.com/pattonoswalt/status/1485066891026591747?s=20

Ratatouille ended up winning one of the five Oscars it was nominated for at the 80th Academy Awards. While it ended up winning Best Animated Feature—beating out Persepolis and Surf’s Up—it lost Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Original Screenplay.

The movie performed exceptionally at the box office, grossing a whopping $623.7 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $150 million. The film hovers around the middle of the Pixar pack for box office performance. It’s nestled in at 11th place, right between the 10th-place The Incredibles ($631.4M) and Monsters, Inc. ($560.48M).

Despite that, a sequel for the film hasn’t ever been pushed into development. Oswalt would almost certainly return to the role if the stars managed to align, however. In on 2019 interview, the actor said it all depended on director Brad Bird to concoct the perfect idea that would bring the gang all back together.

“Oh absolutely,” Oswalt told The Hollywood Reporter. “Any sequel to Ratatouille hinges on Brad Bird coming up with an idea that he likes and would want to pursue. I love that Pixar goes with the pace of the creators. They wait until something amazing happens. So, if he drew up something, that would mean that a truly big inspiration had hit him and he wants to do it. I would absolutely run and do that.”

Ratatouille is now streaming on Disney+.

