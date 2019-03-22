Paul Feig Moves Production Company to Universal After Disney/Fox Deal

The Disney/Fox merger finally happened this week and while many fans are eager to find out the fate of properties like X-Men, the folks working for the corporations have the future of their jobs to worry about. After a report from Variety revealed that the merger could result in over 4,000 lost jobs, it’s no surprise to learn that some folks are heading elsewhere. One such person is Paul Feig, who is best known for directing Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters (2016), A Simple Favor, and more. According to Deadline, the filmmaker made a deal years ago to “develop R-rated comedies for Fox”. Since Fox is now owned by the more “family friendly” Disney, the director has now moved on to Universal.

Deadline reports that Feig’s Fox deal has “lapsed” and is in the “process of moving his FeigCo label from Fox to Universal.”

“The move isn’t a shock, as Feig just wrapped a film for Uni, the Emma Thompson- and Byrony Kimmings-scripted Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding,” Deadline writes. “He’s also developing a few other projects at the studio including one with Eva Longoria called 24-7, a workplace comedy he’s producing with Kerry Washington and Ben Spector, and the comedy False Alarm, which he’s producing with Dylan Clark and Sam Esmail.”

Deadline points out that “Fox’s loss is Universal’s gain.” Peter Cramer, Universal Pictures‘ president, recently provided a statement about the deal.

“Paul is one of the most distinctive and versatile filmmakers working today, and we are thrilled to welcome him, Jessie Henderson, and the FeigCo team back to Universal. We know they will add to their impressive track record of creating successful films for global audiences that are full of Paul’s signature joy, wit, and heart, starting with Last Christmas in November.”

While Feig’s company is in good hands, many of the people who work for 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, National Geographic Partners, and FX Networks are all awaiting their fate. Disney CEO, Bob Iger, recently issued a note which seems to hint at the firings that lie ahead.

“Our integration process will be an evolution, with some businesses impacted more than others,” Iger wrote. “We’ve made many critical decisions already, but some areas still require further evaluation. We may not have answers to all of your questions at this moment but we understand how vital information is, and we’re committed to moving as quickly as possible to provide clarity regarding how your role may be impacted.”

