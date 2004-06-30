Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in June 2022

June is looking like a big month for Peacock subscribers. In May, Peacock debuted the new Firestarter remake and brought Michael Bay's Ambulance to the service. NBCUniversal will be looking to carry that momentum into the month of June. The streamer just revealed the list of titles being added in June and there is new content on the way every single day of the month. From movie classics to live sporting events, there is a lot to look forward to. After premiering last month, new episodes of acclaimed comedy Girls5eva Season 2 will continue to air throughout July. Peacock also has two other big originals making their premiere next month. The first season of Peacock's Queer as Folk reboot will be arriving on June 9th. One week later, on June 16th, the streaming service will release the second season of Rutherford Falls. As far as movies are concerned, Peacock has quite a few all-time films heading to its lineup next month. The incoming movie selection includes Back to the Future, The Deer Hunter, White Men Can't Jump, The Thing, Spider-Man, Speed, Mamma Mia!, and The Fast and the Furious. You can check out the full list of Peacock's June additions below!

June 1 The 'Burbs, 1989

1917, 2019

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003

2012, 2009

300, 2007

49 Pulses, 2017

Along Came Polly, 2004

Antwone Fisher, 2002

Baby Mama, 2008

Back to the Future, 1985

Back to the Future II, 1989

Back to the Future III, 1990

Battleship, 2012

Because I Said So, 2007

Belly, 1998

The Blind Side, 2009

Blues Brothers 2000, 1998

The Bourne Legacy, 2012

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

Brazil, 1985

Breakin' All the Rules, 2004

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

But I'm a Cheerleader, 1999

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

City of Queens, 2021

Cry Freedom, 1987

Dante's Peak, 1997

The Deer Hunter, 1979

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast & Furious, 2009

The Fast and the Furious, 2001

Fast Five, 2011

Father Figures, 2017

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

The Hitman's Bodyguard, 2017

Kicking & Screaming, 2005

The Kids Are All Right, 2010

Knight and Day, 2010

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Minions, 2015

Mo' Better Blues, 1990

Mr. 3000, 2004

Patch Adams, 2000

Pitch Black, 2012

Pitch Perfect, 2012

The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013

Pretty Woman, 1990

Pride, 2014

The Pursuit of Happiness, 2006

Safe House, 2012

Save the Last Dance, 2001

Speed, 1994

Spider-Man, 2002

Spider-Man 2, 2004

Spider-Man 3, 2007

Standoff, 2016

Stir Crazy, 1980

Ted 2, 2015

The Thing, 1982

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, 1995

Tower Heist, 2011

Transamerica, 2005

Van Helsing, 2004

The Waterboy, 1998

White Men Can't Jump, 1992

Wimbledon, 2004

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Escape to the Chateau, Season 8

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

New York Undercover, Season 1-4

Queer as Folk, Season 1-2 (UK)

June 2 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)

Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final

Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 3

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1

U.S. Women's Open – Round 1

June 3 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final

IndyCar Detroit – Practice 1

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Women's Open – Round 2

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

Top Chef, Season 19, Finale (NBC)

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2

June 4 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar Detroit – Practice 2

IndyCar – Indy Lights, Detroit

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Britsol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby

Supercross Recap Show

U.S. Women's Open – Round 3

WWE – NXT In Your House

June 5 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 1

Diamond League T&F – International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme de Rabat

Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals

IndyCar – Indy Lights Detroit

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers v. New York Yankees

U.S. Women's Open – Finals

USFL – TBD v. TBD

WWE – Hell in a Cell

June 6 Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 2

Devil's Advocate, Season 1, 2 New Episodes (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 7 America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 3

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Killer Siblings, Seasons 1-3

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 8 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 4

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 9 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 5

Diamond League T&F, Criterium du Daiphine – Stage 6

Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Queer As Folk, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 10 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 6

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar Road America – Practice

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 11 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Belmont Stakes

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 7

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Semi-Final

USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 2

USFL – TBD v. TBD

June 12 Blended, 2014

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 8

Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Oakland Athletics v. Cleveland Guardians

Track & Field NYC Invitational

USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Final Round

June 13 Devil's Advocate, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Road to the World Cup – TBD vs. Peru

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 14 America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Road to the World Cup – Costa Rica vs. New Zealand*

Royal Ascot – Day 1

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 15 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Royal Ascot – Day 2

U.S. Open Golf – Round 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 16 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)

Diamond League T&F – Bislett Games

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Jaws, 1975

Jaws 2, 1983

Jaws 3-D, 1983

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987

Royal Ascot – Day 3

Rutherford Falls Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

U.S. Open Golf – Round 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 17 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Royal Ascot – Day 4

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

U.S. Open Golf – Round 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 18 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League T&F – Meeting de Paris

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Nitro Rallycross England – Qualifying, Battle Brackets

Premiership Rugby – Final

Royal Ascot Day 5

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 1

U.S. Open Golf – Round 3

June 19 MLB Sunday Leadoff: Philadelphia Phillies v. Washington Nationals*

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 2

U.S. Open Golf – Final

USFL – TBD v. TBD

June 20 José José: El Príncipe de la Canción, Season 1

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 3

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 21 America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Killer Relationships, Season 1

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 4

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 22 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 5

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 23 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 17 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 6

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 1

USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 1

June 24 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premios tu Musica Urbano (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early, Comedy Special (Peacock Original) prevnext

June 25 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – Watkins Glen Qualifying

IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup & Lamborghini Super Trofeo

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 3

USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 3

USFL – Semifinals

June 26 KPMG PGA Women's Golf – Championship

IMSA Watkins Glen – Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen

IMSA Watkins Glen – Watkins Glen International

MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Mets v. Miami Marlins

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Final

USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 4

June 27 La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 28 America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

Unexpected Killer, Season 1-3A

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 29 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)