Peacock Is Adding a Bunch of DreamWorks Animated Movies in August

The films from DreamWorks Animation have a tendency to perform well on streaming services, regardless of which actual service they find themselves on. Whether it's Hulu, Peacock, Netflix, or another major streamer, DreamWorks films have a way of rising up through the crowd and catching the attention of families. Next month, quite a few DreamWorks animated movies are going to be added to Peacock's streaming lineup, giving folks a new place to watch some of their favorite animated titles.

Peacock recently released the complete list of films and television shows being added to its lineup in the month of August. On the first of the month, Peacock is adding The Croods, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Over the Hedge, Shark Tale, and Shrek Forever After. That's five more DreamWorks movies coming to the service's roster. Additionally, Peacock will be adding Illumination films Minions and Dr. Seuss' The Lorax on that same day.

Peacock's August 1st Additions

The aforementioned DreamWorks films are hardly the only titles making their way to Peacock at the start of the month. Here's the complete list of movies being added to Peacock's streaming lineup on August 1st:

2012

21 Jump Street

8 Mile

Admission

Along Came Polly

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

Bowfinger

Casa de mi Padre

The Change-Up

Colombiana

The Croods

Dazed and Confused

Deep Impact

Definitely, Maybe

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Enough

Fanboys

For a Good Time, Call...

Greenberg

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Interview

It's Complicated

Jerry Maguire

Marmaduke

Minions

National Lampoon's Animal House

Neighbors

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Our Idiot Brother

Over the Hedge

Pineapple Express

R.I.P.D.

The Replacements

Safe House

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Self/Less

Sex Drive

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Ted 2

There's Something About Mary

Tower Heist

Wanderlust

What Happens in Vegas

When Girls Ride

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Peacock Raising Its Subscription Prices for the First Time

Peacock has some great movies on the way in August, but the streaming service is also preparing to raise the prices of its subscriptions for the very first time since it launched.

The service announced the price hike earlier this month, confirming that the Peacock Premium subscription tier will now cost $5.99 per month, up from the previous price of $4.99. Peacock Premium Plus is going up from $9.99 per month to $11.99.