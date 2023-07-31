Peacock Is Adding a Bunch of DreamWorks Animated Movies in August
Shrek Forever After, The Croods & more coming to Peacock this week.
The films from DreamWorks Animation have a tendency to perform well on streaming services, regardless of which actual service they find themselves on. Whether it's Hulu, Peacock, Netflix, or another major streamer, DreamWorks films have a way of rising up through the crowd and catching the attention of families. Next month, quite a few DreamWorks animated movies are going to be added to Peacock's streaming lineup, giving folks a new place to watch some of their favorite animated titles.
Peacock recently released the complete list of films and television shows being added to its lineup in the month of August. On the first of the month, Peacock is adding The Croods, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Over the Hedge, Shark Tale, and Shrek Forever After. That's five more DreamWorks movies coming to the service's roster. Additionally, Peacock will be adding Illumination films Minions and Dr. Seuss' The Lorax on that same day.
Peacock's August 1st Additions
The aforementioned DreamWorks films are hardly the only titles making their way to Peacock at the start of the month. Here's the complete list of movies being added to Peacock's streaming lineup on August 1st:
2012
21 Jump Street
8 Mile
Admission
Along Came Polly
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
Bowfinger
Casa de mi Padre
The Change-Up
Colombiana
The Croods
Dazed and Confused
Deep Impact
Definitely, Maybe
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Enough
Fanboys
For a Good Time, Call...
Greenberg
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Interview
It's Complicated
Jerry Maguire
Marmaduke
Minions
National Lampoon's Animal House
Neighbors
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Our Idiot Brother
Over the Hedge
Pineapple Express
R.I.P.D.
The Replacements
Safe House
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Self/Less
Sex Drive
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Ted 2
There's Something About Mary
Tower Heist
Wanderlust
What Happens in Vegas
When Girls Ride
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Peacock Raising Its Subscription Prices for the First Time
Peacock has some great movies on the way in August, but the streaming service is also preparing to raise the prices of its subscriptions for the very first time since it launched.
The service announced the price hike earlier this month, confirming that the Peacock Premium subscription tier will now cost $5.99 per month, up from the previous price of $4.99. Peacock Premium Plus is going up from $9.99 per month to $11.99.0comments