Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2024
Peacock has dozens of movies and shows being added next month.
May is just a few days away and NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is letting subscribers know what there is to look forward to over the next few weeks. This weekend, Peacock unveiled the lineup of every movie and TV show making their way to the streaming roster in the month.
Just like with most other months, May will see the highest number of new additions on its very first day. May 1st will see dozens of popular movies join Peacock's streaming lineup, including Jurassic Park, Spy Kids, The Mummy, The Cabin in the Woods, Wonder Woman, Get Out, and more.
May will see a variety of different TV shows air their season finales, some of which will have those finales added to Peacock's lineup after they air. This includes Deal or No Deal Island, Law & Order, and The Voice, among others.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's May additions below!
May 1st
10 Things I Hate About You
27 Dresses
The 40 Year Old Virgin
2046
A Bride for Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
Angels & Demons
As Luck Would Have It
Beijing Bicycle
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boogie
The Boss
Bruce Lee, the Legend
The Cabin in the Woods
The Chronicles of Riddick
Couples Retreat
Cowboys & Aliens
The Da Vinci Code
Doom
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Enemy at the Gates
Five Star Christmas
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Get Out
The Hurt Locker
Identity Thief
Inferno
The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
The Joy Luck Club
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
King Kong
Knight and Day
The Last Airbender
Life of Pi
Life of the Party
Lift
Little Rascals
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love on Safari
Love Takes Flight
Love Under the Stars
Luv
Mad Max
Madea Goes to Jail
Madea's Big Happy Family
Marry Me in Yosemite
Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)
Memoirs of a Geisha
Merry & Bright
Midway to Love
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy ('99)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
No Time to Die
Pitch Black
Prospect
Queen of Spain
Return to Christmas Creek
Riddick
Rise: Blood Hunter
Rome in Love
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
The Rundown
The Scorpion King
This Beautiful Fantastic
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Snitch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids 4
Step Brothers
Tammy
This is 40
Three Extremes II
Three... Extremes
Tortilla Soup
Uncle Buck
Valkyrie
War (2007)
Warrior (2011)
Why Did I Get Married?
Why Did I Get Married Too
Wonder Woman (2017)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
May 2nd
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)
The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an event series inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners' arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.Around 60 years later, Lali (Harvey Keitel) meets novice writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his story to Heather, Lali, in his 80s, faces the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the most horrific of places.
Chucky, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)
Saturday Church
May 3rd
The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
The American Society of Magical Negroes is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people's lives easier.
May 8th
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
An extended and uncensored version of the jaw dropping season finale of Emmy Award-nominated series "Vanderpump Rules" premieres Wednesday, May 8, exclusively on Peacock. The episode will feature bonus scenes and never-before-seen content.
May 9th
Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Today's athletes are mega stars with extreme wealth, giant fandoms and lavish lifestyles. You could even call them royalty. And naturally, with any royal story, a fairytale is never too far away. LOVE UNDERCOVER is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about an elite group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love. We'll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? Will they manage to keep their true identities a secret? And will any of them fall for an American princess before inviting them back to their home countries and testing their relationships on the global stage. For these men, finding love is the # 1 goal.
Eurovision Song Contest 2024
May 13th
American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Premiere, 2 Episodes (E!)
Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5
May 14th
Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
May 15th
Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
May 16th
Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)
The home and social life of a sensitive and imaginative 4-year-old boy, and the supportive family and friends that help him navigate his big feelings.
Love Undercover, Season 1 – 3 NEW episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
May 17th
Law & Order, Season 23 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order SVU, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)
May 23rd
Love Undercover, Season 1 – FINALE – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
May 28th
American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)
May 30th
We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
Season 2 of WE ARE LADY PARTS sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether 'making it big' is really what they wanted.