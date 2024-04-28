Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2024

May is just a few days away and NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is letting subscribers know what there is to look forward to over the next few weeks. This weekend, Peacock unveiled the lineup of every movie and TV show making their way to the streaming roster in the month. Just like with most other months, May will see the highest number of new additions on its very first day. May 1st will see dozens of popular movies join Peacock's streaming lineup, including Jurassic Park, Spy Kids, The Mummy, The Cabin in the Woods, Wonder Woman, Get Out, and more. May will see a variety of different TV shows air their season finales, some of which will have those finales added to Peacock's lineup after they air. This includes Deal or No Deal Island, Law & Order, and The Voice, among others. You can check out the full list of Peacock's May additions below!

May 1st 10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

The 40 Year Old Virgin

2046

A Bride for Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Angels & Demons

As Luck Would Have It

Beijing Bicycle

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Boogie

The Boss

Bruce Lee, the Legend

The Cabin in the Woods

The Chronicles of Riddick

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code

Doom

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Enemy at the Gates

Five Star Christmas

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Get Out

The Hurt Locker

Identity Thief

Inferno

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

The Joy Luck Club

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

King Kong

Knight and Day

The Last Airbender

Life of Pi

Life of the Party

Lift

Little Rascals

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love on Safari

Love Takes Flight

Love Under the Stars

Luv

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea's Big Happy Family

Marry Me in Yosemite

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Merry & Bright

Midway to Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy ('99)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

No Time to Die

Pitch Black

Prospect

Queen of Spain

Return to Christmas Creek

Riddick

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rome in Love

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

This Beautiful Fantastic

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Snitch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Step Brothers

Tammy

This is 40

Three Extremes II

Three... Extremes

Tortilla Soup

Uncle Buck

Valkyrie

War (2007)

Warrior (2011)

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

Wonder Woman (2017)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – Finale (NBC) prevnext

May 2nd The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an event series inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners' arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.Around 60 years later, Lali (Harvey Keitel) meets novice writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his story to Heather, Lali, in his 80s, faces the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the most horrific of places. Chucky, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY) Saturday Church prevnext

May 3rd The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

The American Society of Magical Negroes is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people's lives easier. prevnext

May 4th Kentucky Derby 2024 prevnext

May 5th A Lifelong Love (Hallmark) prevnext

May 6th The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo) prevnext

May 7th Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 – Finale (Oxygen) prevnext

May 8th Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)

An extended and uncensored version of the jaw dropping season finale of Emmy Award-nominated series "Vanderpump Rules" premieres Wednesday, May 8, exclusively on Peacock. The episode will feature bonus scenes and never-before-seen content. prevnext

May 9th Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Today's athletes are mega stars with extreme wealth, giant fandoms and lavish lifestyles. You could even call them royalty. And naturally, with any royal story, a fairytale is never too far away. LOVE UNDERCOVER is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about an elite group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love. We'll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? Will they manage to keep their true identities a secret? And will any of them fall for an American princess before inviting them back to their home countries and testing their relationships on the global stage. For these men, finding love is the # 1 goal. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 prevnext

May 10th Puss in Boots: The Last Wish prevnext

May 11th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 prevnext

May 12th A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark) prevnext

May 13th American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Premiere, 2 Episodes (E!)

Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5 prevnext

May 14th Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 – Finale (NBC) prevnext

May 15th Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) prevnext

May 16th Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)

The home and social life of a sensitive and imaginative 4-year-old boy, and the supportive family and friends that help him navigate his big feelings. Love Undercover, Season 1 – 3 NEW episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original) prevnext

May 17th Law & Order, Season 23 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order SVU, Season 25 – Finale (NBC) prevnext

May 18th Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark) prevnext

May 19th Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story - Special (NBC)

Everything Puppies (Hallmark) prevnext

May 22nd The Voice, Season 25 – Finale (NBC) prevnext

May 23rd Love Undercover, Season 1 – FINALE – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo Digital) prevnext

May 24th Knock at the Cabin prevnext

May 26th Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark) prevnext

May 27th Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 – Premiere (USA) prevnext

May 28th American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo) prevnext

May 29th America's Got Talent, Season 19 – Premiere (NBC) prevnext