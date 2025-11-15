Peacock Streaming One of DreamWorks’ Best Movies (And It’s Not Shrek or How To Train Your Dragon)

When you think of DreamWorks, movies like Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon probably come to mind. Those franchises have helped define DreamWorks as a major film studio and establish its place in the world of animation, with many of the studio’s films becoming instant classics. The streaming era has made it easier than ever to revisit some of animation’s best titles, including a DreamWorks hit that is often overshadowed by the studio’s iconic franchises.

The Croods, Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco’s 2013 commercial and critical success that grossed over $587 million worldwide, is now streaming. The animated movie about a prehistoric family who embark on a road trip to an uncharted and fantastical world in search of a new place to live started streaming on Peacock on November 1st alongside other DreamWorks titles like Trolls World Tour, Shrek, and Kung Fu Panda. The film’s star-studded voice cast features Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman.

The Croods Is an Underrated Movie You Have to See

The Croods isn’t underrated in the sense that it sparked a massively successful franchise, but it’s underrated in the larger scope of DreamWorks’ filmography. The studio has released some absolute bangers of animated films over the years, and major titles like Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and Madagascar have unfortunately overshadowed The Croods, a film that is truly a masterpiece.

The movie is animated chaotic family fun at its best, the journey of the Croods throughout the film leading to numerous laugh-out-loud and absurd moments, such as the dinner scene and Grug’s attempts to invent new words, and just as many heartfelt family-focused scenes. The movie also does a great job at immersing the viewer in its prehistoric world, the visually stunning and imaginative animation transporting viewers to a lush, colorful landscape where fantastical creatures roam. The Croods themselves are a tight-knit family brought to life through strong voice performances from a star-studded cast who help create memorable characters.

The original film still holds up today and became one of DreamWorks’ most successful movies. The Croods’ $587 million worldwide box office haul made it the studio’s tenth-highest-grossing movie of all time, beating even Madagascar, Shrek, and The Boss Baby. The film, which earned a 71% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, went on to spawn an entire franchise that consists of the sequel, The Croods: A New Age, as well as the TV shows Dawn of the Croods and The Croods: Family Tree.

What’s New on Peacock?

Peacock’s streaming library is bursting with great movies, including some great family-friendly fare. November expanded the streamer’s animated library with other additions like Captain Underpants, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions, and Peacock is now also streaming live-action favorites such as Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat, Marmaduke, and Nanny McPhee. Other new streaming titles include Dunkirk, Les Miserables, and several Jurassic Park movies.

