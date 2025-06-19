DreamWorks’ Best Animated Characters, Ranked

Pixar gets all of the love when talking about the best animated characters of all time, and it’s easy to see why. Buzz Lightyear and Woody from the Toy Story movies are second to none, having full arcs that take them from confused toys to leaders willing to put their lives on the line for their friends. Even when removing Toy Story from the equation, Pixar still has countless animation icons in its library, such as Dory, Lightning McQueen, and Mike Wazowski. However, pound for pound, there’s another animation studio that has just as much going for it in the character department as Pixar: DreamWorks.

With the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie out, DreamWorks is the talk of the town. A lot of the conversation online is about how the adaptation doesn’t change much from the original animated movie because the story is already so great. Well, How to Train Your Dragon, like most of DreamWorks’ projects, is just chock-full of great characters. Only a handful of the studio’s creations can be considered the best, though.

5) Hiccup (How to Train Your Dragon Franchise)

Being brave isn’t just about knowing when it’s time to fight but also knowing when not to fight. Despite his father trying to get him to kill dragons, Hiccup from How to Train Your Dragon decides to learn more about the Vikings’ enemies. He befriends the terrifying Night Fury Toothless and teaches his people that there is more to dragons than meets the eye.

What makes Hiccup so great is that he talks the talk and walks the walk. Whenever his friends and family are in danger, he’s never afraid to rush into battle despite not having the strength or stature of his colleagues. He’s also always willing to sit down and listen when someone has a different opinion than him.

4) Toothless (How to Train Your Dragon Franchise)

Hiccup may be the bridge that brings Vikings and dragons together, but Toothless deserves as much credit as his rider. Despite having every reason to hate humans, the Night Fury accepts Hiccup’s help in the first How to Train Your Dragon movie. He stays by his new buddy’s side for years, ensuring that the people of Berk don’t have to fear for their lives.

Toothless is so much more than just a pet for Hiccup, though. He’s a fierce warrior and never afraid to go up against a beast much bigger than him. Toothless also has a softer side, which shows up when he meets a female Light Fury in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

3) Puss in Boots (Shrek Franchise)

Without question, Donkey is Shrek’s best friend in the ogre’s film franchise. However, he fails to crack this list because Shrek’s other animal companion is just a smidge better. Puss in Boots arrives in Shrek 2, and despite going after the ogre at first, they become quick friends and help stop the Fairy Godmother’s scheme.

After his first appearance, Puss sticks around for the rest of the Shrek movies and never turns down a fight. He has so much confidence that he lands two movies of his own, the second of which is as good as any Shrek movie. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish makes the titular cat face off against Death and learn more about what it really means to be a friend.

2) Po (Kung Fu Panda Franchise)

Any animated character that Jack Black plays is instantly an icon. Po from the Kung Fu Panda movies doesn’t need that much help, though, as he’s incredibly relatable. The panda wants more out of life in his first movie, and despite very few believing in him, he gets the chance to prove himself by becoming the Dragon Warrior.

The rest of the Kung Fu Panda franchise features Po going up against terrifying villains who always underestimate him. However, he never lets their words get him down, always giving his all and protecting his loved ones. What Po also has going for him is that he has great taste when it comes to food.

1) Shrek (Shrek Franchise)

There is no better choice for the top spot on a list of the best DreamWorks animated characters than Shrek. The ogre wants nothing to do with people until he finds himself in the middle of a quest to save a princess, Fiona. Despite always being down on himself, he quickly realizes that there’s more to life than bathing in mud.

In his later movies, Shrek is a father and hero. The entire world owes him a debt of gratitude, and while he would much rather stay at home at the swamp than fight evil, he knows the importance of doing the right thing. Shrek is proof to all the curmudgeons out there that stepping out of the comfort zone can pay off in a major way.

Do you think Shrek is the best DreamWorks animated character? Who else deserves a spot on this list? Let us know in the comments below!