The One Character That Will See Doctor Doom’s Face Reportedly Revealed By New Doomsday Details

Avengers: Doomsday is now just under two months away, and fan curiosities have seemingly only intensified as that date draws closer. There are numerous questions that fans want the answers to, from who is going to die (as there will almost certainly be some major deaths in the film) to which characters may be appearing that haven’t yet been announced—with Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch still being high on that list. However, there are also many questions about Doom himself, as we still don’t really understand his motivations beyond the notion that the Avengers have lived stolen lives. More significantly, perhaps, Marvel still hasn’t revealed why Robert Downey Jr. was selected to play Doom and what connection he may have to Tony Stark, if any, based on that casting.

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A key part of answering that question would likely come with Doom removing his mask at some point, and already, David Harbour has teased that event happening in the movie, although that seemed to primarily be a joke. Yet, a new rumor suggests that there may be just one character who sees Doom’s face in Doomsday, and it’s a major one: Steve Rogers. While these claims remain unsubstantiated for now, this would have some serious implications. After all, few characters had as much history and baggage between them as Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, and while Doom isn’t Tony (or he may be a variant; we don’t know yet), having Steve see, effectively, Tony’s face would no doubt be monumental. Story-wise, this also could mean some major reveals.

Doctor Doom and Tony Stark Will Surely Have Some Connection

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Although the Russo brothers have, at various points, pushed back on the idea that there is some connection between Tony Stark and Doctor Doom, it feels next to impossible for that to be true. Unless Doom never removes his mask, which feels incredibly unlikely, there would need to be some sort of explanation for why he would look so much like Tony. For many, the assumption is that Doom is a Tony Stark variant or vice versa, which continues to feel very likely. However, if Steve Rogers really is the one character to see Doom’s face, then there could be something else at play. Specifically, we know that Doom wields immense magic. It’s possible that he is using that magic to alter his appearance to something he knows will affect his enemies.

Surely, Steve seeing the face of the now dead Tony Stark in this context would be beyond jarring, and it seems more likely than not that Cap still feels pretty guilty about how everything went down with Tony for more than a decade. It would, therefore, be a pretty effective strategy to catch Steve off guard by appearing nearly identical to Tony Stark. At present, though, this is all merely speculation. Myriad rumors are circulating and will without a doubt continue swirling until Doomsday hits theaters this December, and the rationale behind RDJ’s casting is among the secrets being kept most tightly under wraps. Even so, it would be very cool if this rumor proved true.

What’s your theory for why Robert Downey Jr. was chosen to play Doctor Doom? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.