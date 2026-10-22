Ruaridh Mollica Addresses VisionQuest’s Wanda Maximoff Connection MCU Fans Are Obsessed With

VisionQuest is officially at the halfway mark following this week’s episodes, and as fans continue to search for any clues that Wanda Maximoff could be making a return in the show (or, at the very least, in Avengers: Doomsday), one moment in particular has gotten fans’ attention and been making the rounds online. Specifically, one of Wanda’s most well-known traits is her nose scrunch, which she does throughout WandaVision, and audiences were quick to pick up on the fact that Tommy Maximoff does a nearly identical scrunch in VisionQuest—like mother, like son. However, it turns out that viral moment wasn’t as intentional as it may have seemed.

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Speaking with Collider about the nose scrunch and how popular it has become online, Mollica said, “I have seen that. I’ve been keeping up with everything. Some people are like, ‘You shouldn’t. You shouldn’t read it all. You shouldn’t look at it all.’ And I’m like, ‘We’ve made this show because the fandom around the show is amazing. I want to see what people think about it.’ The nose scrunch was totally just a coincidence, but it was amazing. I think, in terms of Elizabeth Olsen’s performances, I don’t know, maybe it was something subconscious. I’ve watched her in the Avengers films my whole life, and I watched WandaVision and was obsessed with that before I even entered the MCU. There could definitely be a subconscious nod to what she does. Or maybe our personalities are similar, and maybe that is a throughline.”

The Nods to Wanda in VisionQuest Have Been Great, But They’re Not Enough

There have now been numerous direct references and subtle nods to Wanda in VisionQuest, from Vision and Tommy talking about her openly to (however coincidental it may have been) Tommy mirroring one of his mother’s facial expressions. However, concerns remain high within the fanbase that VisionQuest will stop at just these references and not actually bring Wanda back, either in this show or in the future. That goes beyond just wanting to see a popular character return, though. Rather, if all VisionQuest does is reunite the other Maximoff family members, as it seems on track to do, with the exception of Wanda, that is arguably an even bigger slap in the face to the character than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’s handling of her character was.

Wanda’s role in the MCU should be more than just bringing Vision, Billy, and Tommy back together. After all, her entire misguided mission in Multiverse of Madness was out of desperation to be reunited with her kids. It would be a massive misstep—and, no doubt, an incredibly controversial one—for the MCU to have that movie to be her true end while the rest of her family gets to come back together. Hopes remain high that this won’t be the case and that VisionQuest is setting up a search for Wanda in Doomsday or potentially Avengers: Secret Wars, but it remains to be seen whether the MCU will actually avoid making this grave mistake or walk right into it.

Do you hope to see Wanda return in the MCU, and if so, when would you want to see that happen? Share your thoughts in the comments below.