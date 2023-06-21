Forgotten Pedro Pascal Movie Enters Netflix's All-Time Top 10 After Shakeup

Every week Netflix releases a new batch of data about what viewers are watching. This includes Top 10 TV shows and movies for the week, but also includes metrics like the All-Time Top 10 for the same content. Netflix revealed this week that they're making some changes to how they tally some of this information. Previously it was all about "hours viewed," which just showed a bulk number for how many hours total the show or movie had been watched. Now, Netflix is measuring success in "views," which they define as the total hours streamed divided by the total runtime. They're also extending the window for their top lists, showing off the range of success for the first 91 days rather than 28. Which means there's basically an entirely new All-Time Top 10 Movies on Netflix

As a result of this change, Netflix's All-Time Top 10 movies has pushed out several titles entirely and brought in several that...most people have probably forgotten about. The biggest surprise of all of them however is the inclusion of 2020's We Could Be Heroes, a Pedro Pascal-starring action-adventure movie from director Robert Rodriguez. According to Netflix's new metrics, the film was watched over 231 million hours in its first 91 days, and since it runs just one hour and 41 minutes that means its total view count is over 137.3 million views. This makes the film the #6 most popular Netflix movie of all-time....at least by their new metrics.

The biggest difference in the current "All-Time Top 10" Netflix movies and the previous list is mostly the order that the titles appear in. Eight of the 10 titles are the same, but some of them are just in different spots on the list. Previous hits Unforgivable and The Mother, which JUST joined the All-Time Top 10, are no nowhere to be found, with We Can Be Heroes and the Mark Wahlberg comedy Spenser Confidential joining the list. You can see the full, new Netflix All-Time Top 10 movies list below.