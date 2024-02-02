Pharrell Williams LEGO Movie Gets Release Date

The LEGO world has become fodder for a number of movies, from the big-screen blockbusters like The LEGO Movie to countless animated DC and Marvel spinoffs. Another film is set to join that list very soon — and it will be using LEGO's iconic bricks in a much more unconventional way. Focus Features recently announced that Piece by Piece, a new documentary about the life of musician Pharell Williams, will be released in theaters on October 11th. Directed by 20 Feet from Stardom's Morgan Neville, Piece by Piece will recount Williams' life through the use of animated LEGO bricks.

"When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn't have imagined a better partner than Morgan," Williams said in a statement. "He is a legend. Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I'm honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination. … Who would've thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life? It's proof that anyone else can do it too."

"Pharrell Williams is a true trailblazer whose influence across music, art and fashion continually reshapes global culture with an undeniable sense of joy," Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski echoed. "In partnering with the inimitable Morgan Neville and the limitless creativity of the Lego brand his visionary spirit comes to life in a wholly unique and uplifting way that will inspire everyone to dance, to sing, and to use their voice to build the world they want to see, brick by brick, and piece by piece."

"Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through Lego animation," Neville added. "It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on. I'm grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the Lego Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can't wait for people to see it."

"Pharrell is a true visionary and is someone who continually pushes the boundaries of what creativity means; something very close to our hearts here at the Lego Group," Jill Wilfert, SVP Entertainment Partners and Content, the Lego Group added. "We believe the Lego brick is the ultimate creative medium, allowing people to build, unbuild and rebuild in as many ways as they can imagine, mirroring how Pharrell has continually innovated in his own life. Getting the opportunity to partner with him; with an incredible storyteller like Morgan Neville; and the wonderful team at Focus Features has been truly inspiring. The combined creativity of Pharrell and the Lego brick is truly something special to see come together."

Will There Be a New LEGO Movie?

In recent years, it was reported that the movie rights to LEGO have moved from Warner Bros. to Universal, who promise to completely reinvent the franchise. Last year, it was reported that The Lost City directors Aaron Nee and Adam Nee will tackle the new LEGO film, which will be brought to life with a mix of live-action and animation.

"We know we have to switch it up and take to a different art form that's still true to LEGO," producer Dan Lin said in a 2022 interview. "We should have some announcements soon… I think we've reinvented it in a cool way."

What do you think of the newest details surrounding Pharrell Williams' LEGO movie? Will you be checking out Piece by Piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!