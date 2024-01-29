LEGO Fortnite May Get Mods and DLCs

Since launching late last year, LEGO Fortnite has been a major hit for developer Epic Games. The offshoot from the team's mega-popular battle royale has been getting consistent updates over the last few weeks, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. A few days ago, fans were treated to a healthy batch of Spider-Man content, but a recent rumor claims that Epic might be getting even more ambitious soon. While far from confirmed, it looks like LEGO Fortnite will soon add mods and DLC to its list of ever-growing content.

LEGO Fortnite Mod and DLC Rumors

Mods & DLCs might be coming to LEGO Fortnite in the future 👀



A few minutes ago, Epic Games sent out a new player survey, and one of the questions mentions mods & DLCs for #LEGOFortnite pic.twitter.com/1stVnwfMeo — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 26, 2024

This rumor comes courtesy of ShiinaBR on Twitter. While not strictly a leak, Shiina is well-known in that scene for being a trustworthy source. To that end, you can trust that there's some legitimacy behind this rumor, though you'll still want to take it with a hefty grain of salt. The broad strokes are absolutely true, but Epic Games could change things as we move forward.

Essentially, this comes down to a new player survey that was sent out recently. As part of this survey, players were asked specifically about mods and DLC, though it's a fairly innocuous question. Either way, it seems like both topics are at least on Epic's mind. It's impossible to say exactly what the team is thinking, but we may start to learn more about it in the coming months given that Epic is asking about it now.

Even if we don't get mods and DLC for LEGO Fortnite, Epic is going to continue churning out content for it. Remember, it was recently leaked that a stronger tier of items is in the pipeline and should be out relatively soon. Plus, Epic continues to drop new skins into LEGO Fortnite. With how popular the mode has become, it's hard to imagine Epic won't continue to milk the mode for all its worth.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Release Date

With so many eyes on LEGO Fortnite and its battle royale cousin, players are likely wondering when the next season is coming. Once that hits, we'll likely get new LEGO content, so even if you're not a battle royale player, it's worth knowing when Chapter 5 Season 2 launches. Fortunately, we already know exactly when Season 1 ends, which gives us a rough estimate of when Season 2 will start.

Chapter 5 Season ends on March 8th at 2 a.m. ET. That timing could change depending on how the development of Season 2 goes, but that lets us know that the next season will start sometime around March 8th. Generally, there is a solid chunk of downtime while Epic gets the next season up and running, so players might have to wait until later that day, but they'll likely be able to hop in by the end of the day.

LEGO Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.