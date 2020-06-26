Pirates of the Caribbean Fans Divided Over New Film Starring Margot Robbie
News broke this afternoon that a new Pirates of the Caribbean film is in the works at Walt Disney Studios and none other than Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie will be the star. The film will see Robbie reuniting with the screenwriter for her 2020 DC Comics romp Christina Hodson and will be set in the same continuity at the five feature films that starred Johnny Depp according to a report from THR. News of this project has set of shrieks of glee across the internet, but also drawing the ire of fans eager to see Depp return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. We've collected some of the varying reactions below.
One thing to consider before writing off the film entirely is that even though it won't star Depp, that doesn't mean he won't return to the franchise at all. In fact the new film starring Robbie isn't the only Pirates of the Caribbean project in the works at the studio. Original Pirates writer Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin are also working on a separate project for the franchise which previously was targeting Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan for its lead role. It's unclear if Depp's character would appear in that film either.
Where do you stand on a new Pirates of the Caribbean and potentially one without Johnny Depp? Sound off in the comments and let us know!
So much winning
prevnext
Pirates of the Caribbean is one of my favourite franchises and now Margot is gonna be apart of it I LOVE WINNING pic.twitter.com/2NpQKvEmIh— Annabel 🪐 (@DracarysWonder) June 26, 2020
We're all crying
prevnext
margot robbie is my girl and i stg her in a pirates of the caribbean?! are you kidding? i’ll cry— neena darling ✨ (@neenameghan) June 26, 2020
This has to be it, right?
prevnext
I bet Robbie plays Redd from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and we see a story centered around her adventures. pic.twitter.com/RJqZlWGew3— Cole Canaletti (@Cole_Canaletti) June 26, 2020
We'll see you in line
prevnext
I literally did not think there was anything Disney could do to make me even marginally interested in a new Pirates of the Caribbean film, yet here we are https://t.co/ek6Vd3lhbm— Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) June 26, 2020
TWO Thousand Times!
prevnext
https://t.co/aT7fCAuHwd pic.twitter.com/wvkcvATkTg— GeekyGirlGab ⭐️ (@GeekyGirlGab) June 26, 2020
Some demand Depp though
prevnext
As long as Johnnys in it I’m down pic.twitter.com/8pXdymJzEK— Harold L. Stokes (@HaroldLStokes) June 26, 2020
Like REALLY demanded Depp
prevnext
No Jonny Depp no movie 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ there I said it ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/k8P5TEVu5i— Simona (@simona_ka) June 26, 2020
We'll see!
prevnext
POTC without Johnny Depp isn’t possiable— Char (@charnelejgomez) June 26, 2020
At least wait for a trailer
prevnext
I’m all for pirates of the Caribbean but without Johnny depp yeah that’s a no.— sandra 🇲🇽 (@whatitdooobayb) June 26, 2020
Some hoped for both!
prev
Would've loved Johnny Depp and Margot Robbie both in the movie, but Margot as the lead in the reboot it's gonna be good hopefully, but pirates of the Carribbean was alwaya Johnny Depp's but let's see how this will go,— ZHYAR 🤟 (@mrwhite200128) June 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.