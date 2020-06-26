Pirates of the Caribbean Fans Divided Over New Film Starring Margot Robbie

News broke this afternoon that a new Pirates of the Caribbean film is in the works at Walt Disney Studios and none other than Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie will be the star. The film will see Robbie reuniting with the screenwriter for her 2020 DC Comics romp Christina Hodson and will be set in the same continuity at the five feature films that starred Johnny Depp according to a report from THR. News of this project has set of shrieks of glee across the internet, but also drawing the ire of fans eager to see Depp return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. We've collected some of the varying reactions below.

One thing to consider before writing off the film entirely is that even though it won't star Depp, that doesn't mean he won't return to the franchise at all. In fact the new film starring Robbie isn't the only Pirates of the Caribbean project in the works at the studio. Original Pirates writer Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin are also working on a separate project for the franchise which previously was targeting Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan for its lead role. It's unclear if Depp's character would appear in that film either.

