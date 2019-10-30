Pixar Announces Six New Shorts for Disney+

There seems to be no end to the amount of original content coming to Disney+, with all of the company’s major studios contributing to the new streaming service. This includes Pixar, the perennially award-winning animation studio responsible for Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Coco. Pixar was already bringing the Forky Has a Question series to the streaming service, and now it has been revealed that a new slate of the studio’s wildly popular short films are also on the way, with a few available at launch.

Pixar announced on Wednesday morning that the Sparkshorts series consisted of six brand new short films, all of which would be streaming exclusively on Disney+, rather than opening ahead of Pixar films in theaters. Four of the films — Float, Purl, Kitbull, Smash and Grab — will be available on the first day of Disney+, November 12th. The fifth film, Wind, will arrive on December 13th, while Loop is set to be released on January 10, 2020.

In addition to the announcement, Pixar unveiled a trailer for all of the shorts in a tweet, along with a thread of the posters for the individual films.

You can watch the trailer for Pixar’s Sparkshorts in the video above and look through the various posters below!

Float – 11/12

Purl – 11/12

Kitbull – 11/12

Smash and Grab – 11/12

Wind – 12/13

Loop – 1/10/20