Pixar's Elemental Has People Thinking About Osmosis Jones

Pixar's Elemental has people remembering Osmosis Jones this weekend. Disney had a big animation presentation on Friday and one of the titles they ended up focusing on was Peter Sohn's tale of opposites reacting. Basically a fire elemental and a water elemental discover that they share a lot of common ground. That's all very wonderful, but social media could not get over how much Wade, the aqua character, looked like the hero from the 2001 film. Voiced by Chris Rock, the animated detective ended up spawning a short-lived TV series as well. As with most 20-year-old cartoons at this point, there's a bit of a fandom around Ozzie and Drix at this point. The movie was very impressive for its time and married some live-action footage with the interior animated espionage. You can check out the stir the similarity is causing online right now.

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," Sohn previously recalled about his film. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams -- all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental. Our story is based on the classic elements -- fire, water, land, and air. Some elements mix with each other, and some don't. What if these elements were alive?"

This looks beautiful but why homeboy look like Osmosis Jones nerd younger brother pic.twitter.com/hTqQp2134Q — InnocentVillainReviews (@InnocentVReview) September 9, 2022

