Disney and Pixar's Elemental Cast, First Look Revealed at D23 Expo

Earlier this year came the official announcement of Disney and Pixar's next collaboration, the upcoming Elemental and now new details from Disney's D23 Expo have revealed more about the film. It was previously confirmed that, as the name implies, Elemental will deal with the basic elements of the world, naturally personified. Fire, water, land, and air will all be central to the story, existing in a world together. Confirmed at the panel is that Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew) will take on the role of Ember, a fire girl, with Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World Dominion) set to play Wain, a boy made of water. You can find a first look at the two characters below.

Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur, Partly Cloudy short) and produced by Denise Ream (The Good Dinosaur, Cars 2), the film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

🔥and💧come together in this FIRST LOOK at Ember & Wade played by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, coming to theaters June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/X9lsXU4LcB — Pixar (@Pixar) September 9, 2022

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," Sohn previously shared about the movie. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams -- all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental. Our story is based on the classic elements -- fire, water, land, and air. Some elements mix with each other, and some don't. What if these elements were alive?"

Stay tuned for details on Elemental before it premieres on June 16, 2023. Disney confirmed at the event that Elemental will be released in theaters when it debuts, cementing that Pixar movies will once again become big screen expereinces. Check out the first poster for the movie below!