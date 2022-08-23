New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role

20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.

The production began testing before Independence Day and Teague reportedly quickly won over executives and Ball. After a series of screen tests, Teague was offered the role.

"We have a take. We have a way of staying in the universe that was created before us, but we're also opening ourselves up in being able to do some really cool new stuff," Ball revealed to Discussing Film in May of 2020.

He added, "Again, I'm trying to be careful here. I'll say this, for fans of the original three don't worry – you're in good hands. The original writers and producers that came up with Rise and Dawn, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, they're also on board with this. Josh Friedman is writing this thing, a lot of the same crew is kind of involved. We will feel like we're part of that original trilogy, but at the same time we're able to do some really cool new stuff. It will be really exciting to see on the biggest screen possible."

Reports also suggest the film will be titled The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, though that has yet to be confirmed by the studio.

With Disney now in control of the franchise, the Mouse has also ushered in a new series of comics through Marvel. That series is set to begin in January 2023.

"We're thrilled to welcome Planet of the Apes back to the House of Ideas!" Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski shared. "The new saga in the pipeline is going explore the limits of what this beloved franchise has to offer through bold comics storytelling, and we look forward to setting foot on this new adventure!"

The latest Planet of the Apes film has yet to set a release date.