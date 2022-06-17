Planet of the Apes Headed to Marvel in Early 2023

When The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox back in 2019, this brought with it the rights to a number of beloved franchises, including the Planet of the Apes series. While various live-action projects in that franchise have been reported as being in development, Marvel Comics announced that it will explore that mythology with all-new comic series. The reveal came with teaser art from Salvador Larroca but, rather than being the announcement of a specific series, it served instead as confirmation that a variety of new storylines are on the way that will be set in the fantastical world starting in 2023.

Per press release, "Today, Marvel Entertainment announced the Planet of the Apes franchise is returning to Marvel Comics with all-new stories starting in early 2023! The legendary science-fiction franchise has spanned over five decades with media including comics, books, films, television series, video games, and toys.

"Marvel Comics and Planet of the Apes have a deep history that goes back over 40 years. Marvel first published Planet of the Apes stories in 1974, and in 1975, Marvel published Adventures on the Planet of the Apes, full-color adaptations of the iconic Planet of the Apes films.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Details on upcoming Planet of the Apes comic book titles, collections, reprints, and creative teams will be shared at a later date. Until then, fans can check out an all-new teaser by Salvador Larroca!"

"We're thrilled to welcome Planet of the Apes back to the House of Ideas!" Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski shared. "The new saga in the pipeline is going explore the limits of what this beloved franchise has to offer through bold comics storytelling, and we look forward to setting foot on this new adventure!"

The original film debuted in 1968 and delivered with it one of the best twist endings in cinematic history, one that is still parodied to this day. That first installment earned four sequels, with a reboot from Tim Burton landing in theaters in 2001. While that reboot was a relative financial success, it sits at only 44% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

In 2011, Rise of the Planet of the Apes kicked off a new trilogy that served as a reimagining of the concept, with all three films being both financial and critical successes. A new entry in the series, directed by Wes Bell, is expected to be heading into production sometime this year.

Stay tuned for details on Marvel's Planet of the Apes series.

