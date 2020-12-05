Plastic Man: What DC Comics Fans Are Saying About Female-Starring Movie

It's not a stretch to say that fans of DC Comics superhero Patrick O'Brian have mixed reactions to reports Warner Bros. is developing a female-starring Plastic Man movie. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the studio is reimagining Plastic Man as a female-led vehicle after hiring Black List writer Cat Vasko to overhaul the project in the earliest stages of development. According to THR, it's unclear if that change of direction comes with a title change with the addition of Vasko, who has adapted Queen of the Air with The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie attached to star and upcoming HBO Max animated comedy Lumberjanes.

Plastic Man got rolling in December 2018 when Amanda Idoko (The Mayor, Breaking News in Yuba County) was brought on to pen the script under executive producer Robert Shaye (the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, The Lord of the Rings trilogy). That version of Plastic Man was said to be a "comedic action-adventure" styled after the character's early appearances in Quality Comics.

In the comic books, O'Brian is a small-time criminal who falls into a vat of chemicals that give him the powers of superhuman malleability. O'Brian molds himself into a bonafide superhero and even goes on to join the Justice League of America.

Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Sonic the Hedgehog) and Reid Scott (Veep, Venom) are among the actors who have expressed interest in playing the role in a feature film. Popular fan casts for the character in recent years have included Jim Carrey, Bill Hader, and John Mulaney.

Below are the reactions of comic book readers following Friday's development: