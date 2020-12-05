Plastic Man: What DC Comics Fans Are Saying About Female-Starring Movie
It's not a stretch to say that fans of DC Comics superhero Patrick O'Brian have mixed reactions to reports Warner Bros. is developing a female-starring Plastic Man movie. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the studio is reimagining Plastic Man as a female-led vehicle after hiring Black List writer Cat Vasko to overhaul the project in the earliest stages of development. According to THR, it's unclear if that change of direction comes with a title change with the addition of Vasko, who has adapted Queen of the Air with The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie attached to star and upcoming HBO Max animated comedy Lumberjanes.
Plastic Man got rolling in December 2018 when Amanda Idoko (The Mayor, Breaking News in Yuba County) was brought on to pen the script under executive producer Robert Shaye (the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, The Lord of the Rings trilogy). That version of Plastic Man was said to be a "comedic action-adventure" styled after the character's early appearances in Quality Comics.
In the comic books, O'Brian is a small-time criminal who falls into a vat of chemicals that give him the powers of superhuman malleability. O'Brian molds himself into a bonafide superhero and even goes on to join the Justice League of America.
Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Sonic the Hedgehog) and Reid Scott (Veep, Venom) are among the actors who have expressed interest in playing the role in a feature film. Popular fan casts for the character in recent years have included Jim Carrey, Bill Hader, and John Mulaney.
Below are the reactions of comic book readers following Friday's development:
So Elastigirl..... pic.twitter.com/ZQItDIjbgv— Isaiah Allen (@Eye_ALLEN) December 4, 2020
Someone tell Warner Bros that they won’t top Elastigirl pic.twitter.com/VDKRhVN99O— Train (@straingesounds) December 4, 2020
Are you joking? pic.twitter.com/7cVtmDmMFM— Doug Perry (@dougperry2006) December 5, 2020
Del toro Justice League Dark is sitting in the WB vault but they wanna do a plastic man movie pic.twitter.com/z0Mp7pKnuV— 💎ɒɘꙅ|ɘʜƆ 💎 (@BEYONDBRAT) December 5, 2020
"Female-led Plastic Man movie" pic.twitter.com/CSxij1IHWa— Cam 永遠に乗る #BLM (@CamDub1) December 4, 2020
Plastic Man fans reading the news tonight pic.twitter.com/pkuqWqvh1a— Let’s Talk Plastic Man (@PlasticManTalk) December 4, 2020
I heard what they're doing with Plasticman. I'm kinda disappointed on what they're doing with it. pic.twitter.com/fXj1n1NsKI— Sketchy (@SketchyArtist3) December 5, 2020
Like, who gives a shit if they change his gender in a movie, it's fucking Plastic Man— Bricks_Ahoy (@AhoyBricks) December 5, 2020
@JimCarrey was born to play Plastic Man in a DC movie. if you have seen the mask you know he is perfect for it— Ben (@666Hellblazer) December 5, 2020
Bill Hader has always been my top Fancast for an R rated Plastic Man comedy but whatever.— TombstoneM.D (@DTombstonem) December 5, 2020
Our first live action plastic man film won’t even be plastic man. Just perfect😒 pic.twitter.com/W4VzDNJicB— MADDAWGBATMAN (@IAMTHEKNIGHT27) December 5, 2020
If you're going to be casting Plastic Man, I hope they get my boy Ben Schwartz to play him pic.twitter.com/DsyT5usGew— K.W.A. #RememberShirley (@KWA39481471) December 5, 2020
I'm excited. Plastic Man is the best superhero that you don't know about, and can probably kick your favourite super hero's ass. https://t.co/hzfsL4W0b4— Your Friend James (@FreitasKnows) December 5, 2020
But truthfully, why Plastic Man? Like I said he’s a C-lister. Why not make a movie about actual A-list female heroes, like Zatanna, Hawkgirl, Vixen, Black Canary, Jessica Cruz, Batgirl, any one of them! I’d rather seeing a movie about them first before a traditional Plas movie.— Let’s Talk Plastic Man (@PlasticManTalk) December 5, 2020