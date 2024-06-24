Guardians of the Galaxy Star Pom Klementieff Says She's Spoken With James Gunn About Joining the DCU

With James Gunn steering the new DC Universe for DC Studios (alongside Peter Safran), expect to see several Guardians of the Galaxy alumni pop up in the budding franchise. Gunn has made it no secret that he'd like to continue working with the folks he spent nearly a decade with at Marvel, but he's going to make sure they get situated in the right roles and not just thrown into the franchise somewhere for the sake of making an appearance. Pom Klementieff, who starred as Mantis in multiple Guardians movies, was asked at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con about who she'd like to play in the DCU, and she once again confirmed she's been speaking to Gunn about a particular role.

"Do you really think I'm going to answer that question," Klementieff replied. "I just want to keep working with James, so we're going to keep trying to find ways to do that. Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now."

Late last year, there were a few rumors floating around that Klementieff had not only joined the new DCU, but that she would be appearing in Gunn's upcoming Superman movie. The filmmaker quickly took to social media to debunk those rumors, and confirmed that he had something in mind for Klementieff in the DCU.

"Despite Pom being one of my favorite actors to work with, this is 100% not true. Not only is Pom not in the movie, but no one has ever even discussed her being in the movie, nor do I have any idea what role she would possibly play," Gunn told fans back in December. He went on to add that there is "one thousand percent" a role for Klementieff in this budding DC Universe, but that it's "a specific character that has nothing to do with Superman."

Gunn has often talked about how much he loves working with Klementieff, so it should come as no surprise that he's been adamant about getting her a role in the new DC franchise. The two have been talking about a DC role for quite a while now, and Klementieff has said as far back as last July that she and Gunn had something specific in mind.

"We've been talking about it. There's one specific character that James Gunn's thinking of," she told The Movie Dweeb. "It would continue doing action, too."

Outside of that small hint about the role being action oriented (which hardly narrows things down), the character Klementieff and Gunn have been discussing could be just about anyone from DC.