Pom Klementieff Teases "One Specific Character" DC's James Gunn Wants Her to Play

A new era of the DC Universe is on the horizon, with DC Studios now being run by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Excitement for the pair's take on the DC mythos is only growing, especially after the work Gunn already did on The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films. Gunn has already confirmed that some of the Guardians cast members will be following him over to this new franchise, with Mantis actress Pom Klementieff hinting that the two of them are already talking about the possibility. In a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb, Klementieff revealed that there's actually "one specific character" that Gunn has in mind for her.

"We've been talking about it," Klementieff revealed. "There's one specific character that James Gunn's thinking of. It would continue doing action too."

What Is the First DCU Movie?

The first blockbuster film in the DCU is poised to be Superman: Legacy, which will be written and directed by Gunn himself and will star David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane. Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The DC Universe is expected to begin with Superman: Legacy, which is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.