Poor Things Trailer Starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo Released

Poor Things has a brand new trailer for the Emma Stone movie with Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo. While this star-studded Frankenstein riff might be making headlines for that packed cast, this also represents a reunion for Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos. So, The Favourite fans might be in for another feast. Poor Things is adapted from Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel. The actress plays Bella Baxter, a dead woman who has been brought back to life by Dafoe's Dr. Godwin Baxter. Mary Shelley fans will also want to give this one a look because of the obvious influences. Bella ends up running away with Ruffalo's lawyer, Duncan Wedderburn, and everything kicks into a proper adventure across the world as Stone's character discovers the world. Check out the new trailer for Poor Things right here.

In a recent New York Times interview, Stone had plenty of praise for her esteemed co-star. Dafoe reportedly had the actress slap him more than 20 times to get a take just right. But, what the Poor Things star said was most intriguing about the project is how seriously the Green Goblin actor takes his craft. It's quite opposite to her experience of other performers. "There's this instinct to perform that many actors have — the 'look at me, look at me!' kind of performer. He's the opposite of that," Stone said in the piece.

Poor Things Has An Amazing Pedigree

When The Favorite received all that love back in 2019, Lanthimos thanked The Oscars for a massive 10 nominations. He said, "I would like to thank The Academy for honoring The Favourite so generously today. Having felt a bit like an outsider looking in, I am truly humbled about this morning's nominations. They are a meaningful tribute to every person involved in the making of The Favourite — my talented collaborators and sublime cast, led by Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone."

Here's how Seachlight Pictures describes the movie: "From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Will you be seeing this one in theaters? Let us know down in the comments!