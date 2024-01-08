Poor Things Wins Golden Globe For Best Picture Musical or Comedy

Awards Season is well underway with Sunday night's 81st Golden Globes celebrating the biggest achievements in film and television. This year, when it comes to movies, there is a wealth of films nominated across the major movie categories, including Best Picture Musical or Comedy. This year, the competition is stiff, with films like Barbie, Poor Things, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December, and Air all nominated for the honor. This year, Poor Things took home the honor.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things tells the "incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Stone and Lanthimos previously worked together on 2018's The Favourite and have another collaboration, Kinds of Kindness, in the works.

"Working together on The Favourite with Yorgos was so incredible, and then to this," Stone previously told ComicBook.com. "We've made four things together now. It's been wonderful."

"It kind of feels like a troop, like a theater troop. The crew as well, not just the cast," Stone continued. "It just feels like a very safe and beautiful environment to get to experiment with things. It's been amazing."

In addition to Best Picture Musical or Comedy, Poor Things was nominated for six more Golden Globes this evening: Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Willem Dafoe), Best Performance by a Male Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Mark Ruffalo), Best Screenplay (Tony McNamara), Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Original Score (Jerskin Fendrix).

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be presented live Sunday, Jan. 7 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.