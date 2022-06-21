Popstar Director Confirms "Never Say Never" on a Sequel Happening

The comedy group The Lonely Island brought their signature blend of wit and musical talents to the big screen with Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which failed to make much of an impact at the box office but has earned a passionate following. Given the love that the film has earned over the years, some fans are hoping a sequel could happen, and while co-director Akiva Schaffer recently confirmed that it's not an idea the group is actively working on, fans should "never say never" about the possibility of a follow-up. Schaffer recently directed Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which is now streaming on Disney+.

"I would say, never say never. There's no reason not to, but I can't lie and say we've been cooking something up," Schaffer revealed to Variety. "But there's no reason it couldn't exist."

In the mockumentary, Conner Friel (Andy Samberg) initially finds success with his musical trio the Style Boyz, but then proves himself to be the breakout hit. After his career starts to take a nosedive, Conner has to cope with recapturing his signature sound with the help of some unlikely allies.

These comments echo sentiments co-director Jorma Taccone previously shared, in that the collaborators would likely rather find new avenues to explore than merely rehashing familiar territory.

"I will say it's been asked. We've gotten a loose 'would you want to?' sort of thing," Taccone confirmed with ComicBook.com while promoting MacGruber on Peacock. "I think we're always trying to push for something new. It takes so much effort to drop whatever it is that all three of us are doing, when it comes to Lonely Island, that I think that we'd want to challenge ourselves. It's the same thing for this series, too. We just wanted this to be bigger and better, or at least not let the true fans of this down. This, I think, is close to our hearts in a way that I'm like, 'Yeah, we got to do another one,' sort of thing. But with Popstar, if I did Lonely Island stuff, I think we'd want to do something new. Give people something new."

With Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers being such a hit, clearly audiences will be happy to check out anything the comedians come up with, even without getting more exploits of the Style Boyz.

