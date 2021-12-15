Popstar Director Shoots Down Hopes of a Follow-Up

Back in 2016, musical group The Lonely Island, also known as Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone, delivered audiences the musical mockumentary Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which lampooned everything about contemporary pop-music superstars. Despite earning relatively positive reviews and featuring an all-star cast of both comedians and real-life musicians, the film failed to make much of an impact at the box office. Taccone was no stranger to the situation, having co-written MacGruber, a world which he gets to return to with a new series on Peacock. Unfortunately, Taccone recently admitted that he doesn’t see such a revival happening with Popstar, as his collaborators would likely rather explore a fresh concept than revisit the past. The new MacGruber series hits Peacock on December 16th.

“I will say it’s been asked. We’ve gotten a loose ‘would you want to?’ sort of thing,” Taccone confirmed with ComicBook.com. “I think we’re always trying to push for something new. It takes so much effort to drop whatever it is that all three of us are doing, when it comes to Lonely Island, that I think that we’d want to challenge ourselves. It’s the same thing for this series, too. We just wanted this to be bigger and better, or at least not let the true fans of this down. This, I think, is close to our hearts in a way that I’m like, ‘Yeah, we got to do another one,’ sort of thing. But with Popstar, if I did Lonely Island stuff, I think we’d want to do something new. Give people something new.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we might not ever get to see more of Popstar‘s Conner Friel or the Style Boyz, Taccone fans can still check out his hilarious work on the new MacGruber series.

In the new series, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past-Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Check out MacGruber when it premieres on Peacock on December 16th. Stay tuned for details on The Lonely Island’s future projects.

Are you disappointed we’ll never get a Popstar follow-up? Let us know in the comments below!