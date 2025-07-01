Predator: Badlands May Be Middle Chapter of Live-Action Trilogy That Began With Prey

Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg teases his future plans for the franchise, hinting that he has an idea in mind for a film he hasn’t made yet. Speaking with Empire, the filmmaker talked about the origins of Badlands, which mixes the established series formula up in a big way. That led to a broader discussion about what could come next in the Predator sandbox. Trachtenberg noted that after making Prey, he came up with multiple concepts for more Predator films. Two of those have already come to fruition, and there’s a mystery one that could eventually see the light of day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After Prey, I had three ideas,” Trachtenberg said. “One was Killer Of Killers, one was Badlands and one … I haven’t done yet. So, there are other awesome ideas and time periods it’d be exciting to explore, and all that’s been part of our discussion for [what’s next].”

Predator: Killer of Killers was Trachtenberg’s first new Predator film released this year. Premiering on Hulu in June, the movie is an animated feature depicting the Yautja hunting across different time periods, battling everything from Vikings to samurai. Killer of Killers earned widely positive reviews, with critics praising it for its striking visuals and captivating action sequences.

Set for release in theaters in November, Predator: Badlands marks a refreshing change of pace for the franchise. This time, a Yautja is the main protagonist. Badlands follows a “runt of the litter” named Dek, who sets out on a mission to prove himself. The first Badlands trailer confirmed the film features a crossover with the Alien series, as Elle Fanning’s Thia is a synthetic made by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

Trachtenberg doesn’t shed much light on what his third Predator idea is, meaning it could be another animated film. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was contemplating a new live-action project. The Weyland-Yutani Easter egg in Badlands suggests Trachtenberg could be interested in pursuing an Alien vs. Predator crossover film. Perhaps Disney/20th Century Studios is waiting to see how Badlands performs in theaters before giving Trachtenberg the green light. Both Prey and Killer of Killers were hits on Hulu, but that’s different from being a box office hit. If Badlands is a success, then Trachtenberg shouldn’t have any troubles getting his next idea off the ground.

Hopefully, he gets that chance. Trachtenberg has proven to be a strong fit for the Predator franchise, revitalizing what was arguably a floundering property with Prey and Killer of Killers. He seems to have strong, creative ideas that put a new spin on the classic formula, allowing his outings to feel fresh as opposed to rehashes of previous installments. Whenever a series has been running for decades, reinvention is necessary to keep it viable. Making a Yautja the protagonist audiences root for could be a risk that backfires, but it’s an interesting enough idea that might just work because it’s giving viewers something new.