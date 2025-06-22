6 Things We Want to See In A New Aliens vs. Predator Movie (Based on Recent Reboots)

The Alien and Predator franchises are both currently on the rebound once again, thanks to the success of the latest entries like Prey and Alien: Romulus. Both seem on a collision course under the care of Dan Trachtenberg and Fede Alvarez, respectively. The trailer for Predator: Badlands reinforces this by sowing seeds for another attempt at the iconic duel and placing both franchises firmly in the same universe. Fans should consider the stakes for the film’s fall release, especially with Alvarez teasing that he’s open to co-directing a future Alien Vs. Predator film. It seems like it will happen, but nothing is official just yet.

Before that becomes set in stone, there are a few aspects that we would like to see included, explored, or tweaked for a new film featuring the two titular alien beasts against each other. While both were featured in previous team-ups courtesy of Paul W.S. Anderson and The Brothers Strause, and there have been plenty of attempts to introduce both in the same universe, the results were lackluster. After the refreshing arrival of Prey and Romulus, and the entertaining prospects teased with Predator: Killer of Killers, we’re confident that a new AVP film would at least look much different than what’s come before.

There are a few aspects of both franchises that we want to see continue into any crossover sequel. Many details from the original comics and games are just sitting there, begging to be borrowed for the big screen. And at the same time, the new films are adding to the lore in ways that an entire universe is coming together.

1) Different Types of Xenomorphs

Dark Horse Comics

Something prevalent in the Alien franchise by the release of Alien 3 was a toyline featuring several different types of Xenomorphs. The film established that the Xenomorphs take on the traits of their prey after bursting from their chest, with Alien 3‘s monster originating from a dog. Later entries, including the games and comics, gave us types like the Predalien hybrid. But what we’d like to see are the different forms of the Xenomorph caste culture, including the King Alien or the Xenomorph sovereign that is born from a special egg laid by the Queen Alien.

We’d also like to see the Praetorian Alien make an appearance, showing the next step of the Xenomorph evolution past what we viewed in James Cameron’s Aliens. The Predator films have also established that the hunters use genetic engineering to improve themselves. Romulus also introduced a new human-alien hybrid through the Z-01 mutagen compound, so that’s another route a crossover could go.

2) More on Predator Culture

20th Century

With a better look at the Xenomorph culture, we also want to see a new Alien vs. Predator film continues expanding the lore surrounding the Predator, also known as the Yautja in the expanded universe. We’ve gotten plenty of small looks at their culture in bite-sized pieces starting in Predator 2. That’s also the first time both franchises teased a crossover, so it fits.

But films like Predators and the newly released Killer of Killers on Hulu are showcasing some of the inner workings of the Yautja society. The animated anthology drives home that there are different types of hunters, with different strengths and focuses. Give us more of that. Give us the hierarchy between the warriors and the leaders, and the variations on the original that have popped up in Predators and The Predator.

3) Unused Concepts for a Third AVP Film

20th Century

The Brothers Strause had eyes on a third AVP film after the release of Requiem, hoping to take the action back to space after two movies on Earth. The reported plans would take off from the gun collected by the Yutani Corporation in the final scene, with it leading to humanity traveling into space. The lore and canon have changed a ton since the release of Requiem, but some concepts could still be borrowed from these potential story beats.

One specific concept ties in with one of the entries above with the introduction of the King Alien to the mix by pitting it against an entire tribe of Yautja. But there was also a proposed AVP animated series, subtitled Annihilation. The 10-episode anime series is completed and is currently sitting in the Disney Vault, according to Far Out. It also would have bridged the gap between Alien: Resurrection and any future productions. Put it all to use and let the universe flourish a bit.

4) Origins/First Encounter

20th Century / Hulu

Nothing presented in the films, books, comics, or games has ever really detailed how the Yautja first encountered the Xenomorphs. The first AVP film gave us a little insight into the Predator using the Xenomorph eggs for their special hunts, but it also began after both were already established.

We wouldn’t need to see much or devote an entire movie or series to the idea. Instead, the hope is that the creatives will be given the proper time to develop their connection in a lead-up. And if not, at least give us something that at least offers a clear path to reveal it. Those seeds are currently sprouting, with Weyland Yutani playing a part in Predator: Badlands. What if it was humanity that unleashed the Xenomorphs on the Yautja, and now both have to pay the price?

5) Black Goo

20th Century

The Z-01 mutagen in Romulus helped connect the black goo from Prometheus to the time of the original Alien. Ridley Scott appears to be done with the Alien franchise, having establishing David, the goo, and an origin for the Xenomorphs. This undermined a lot of the extended universe that followed the original movies, but the conclusion of Romulus and the tease for Weyland Yutani in Badlands seem poised to take in a positive direction.

The AVP storyline, Fire and Stone, also played around the concept of the black goo introduced in Prometheus. Similar to how it mutated Fifield in Prometheus, the Predator is mutated in a similar fashion. The mutated Yautja turned out to be larger, featured an extra arm out of its shoulder, and had more mandibles around its mouth. Similar to Fifield, the beast was feral and immediately aggressive, just like a Xenomorph.

6) Machiko Noguchi

20th Century / Hulu / Dark Horse Comics

Finally, we’d like to see either the character Machiko Noguchi added to the films, or at least use her as a template for a human who has joined the Yautja culture. Noguchi was added to the mix in the original Aliens vs. Predator story, the administrator for the Chigusa Corporation on their colony planet Ryushi. While some of the story plays out similarly to the first AVP film, with humans and Yautja teaming to stop a Xenomorph infestation on Earth.

In the comic, some interesting twists take place, with Machiko the sole survivor and inhabitant of the planet. After being marked by the clan leader, Broken Tusk, she is accepted into the hunter culture and even lives with them on their planet. We’ve already witnessed where the Yautja are taking warriors who defeat them into captivity for gladiator fights in Killer of Killers. We also know Naru is part of that group being kept frozen for the future, with others sure to be included from past encounters. What if one is Machiko? Or what if Naru becomes a version of Machiko, with armor, weapons, and dreads just like the mandibled hunters? Take my money.

Did we miss an important part of the Alien vs. Predator lore? Do we need to wait a bit more for another attempt at a new sequel? Let us know in the comments.