Prime Video Just Added One of DreamWorks’ Biggest Movies (But There’s a Problem)

As DreamWorks is poised for a potentially huge 2026, with big releases like Forgotten Island and the highly anticipated sequel Shrek 5, Prime Video subscribers can stream the studio’s 2024 massive hit. The Amazon streamer has been stocking its streaming library with great titles all January long, and it just added an animated sequel that helped its franchise soar to new levels – but there’s a catch.

Prime Video subscribers can now stream Kung Fu Panda 4 after the movie joined the platform on January 9th. Hitting theaters in 2024 as the fourth and most recent entry in the DreamWorks franchise, Kung Fu Panda 4 brings Jack Black back as the voice of Po as the kung fu master embarks on a mission to find and train his successor as the new Dragon Warrior and encounters an evil sorceress along the way. The movie is a great addition to Prime Video’s lineup, but fans unfortunately won’t be able to watch the rest of the franchise before catching Kung Fu Panda 4, as the original trilogy does not stream on Prime.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Was Worth the 8-Year Wait

Fans had to wait nearly a decade to see the beloved prophesied Dragon Warrior Po Ping return to screens, and it was definitely worth the wait. Although Kung Fu Panda 4’s 71% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes is the lowest in the franchise, its 84% audience rating is the highest out of every Kung Fu Panda movie, even slightly edging out the original’s 83% Popcornmeter score.

The movie successfully pushed the decade-old franchise into new territory and provided genuine growth for Po as he transitions from the Dragon Warrior to the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, a role that forces him out of his comfort zone. The storyline also brings about an expanded world as Po embarks on an adventure that takes him to the bustling, thief-filled Juniper City and introduces great new characters like Zhen, a character whose dynamic with Po introduces a new buddy-cop dynamic previously unseen in the series. As the franchise expands beyond what fans have already seen, Kung Fu Panda 4 also brings back so much of what fans love about the movies, including the franchise’s signature humor, vibrant animation, and exciting action sequences, which prove to be some of the best yet.

Kung Fu Panda 4 wasn’t just a critical success, it was also a blockbuster hit. The movie’s $547 million worldwide box office gross didn’t just surpass its predecessor’s $521 million gross total and push the franchise across that $2 billion threshold but also made it the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2024, one of DreamWorks’ highest-grossing sequels, and the studio’s 13th-highest-grossing movie of all time. It remains to be seen if the film was enough to secure the franchise’s future, as Kung Fu Panda 5 hasn’t yet been ordered, but Mitchell told The Direct in 2024 that he is interested in another sequel and would love to see The Furious Five “front and center.”

What’s New on Prime Video?

Outside of Kung Fu Panda 4, Prime Video’s January lineup includes family-friendly movies like Are We There Yet? and The Angry Birds Movie. More adult-oriented viewing options include Alien: Romulus, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Meg 2: The Trench.

