7 Most Powerful Characters Confirmed For Avengers: Doomsday

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe heads toward the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, more details about the movie continue to come to light. The success of the MCU has been built upon its shared universe premise, with its most popular movies being those that connect multiple characters and narratives into a single, epic payoff. The movies of the MCU have, since 2019, been building toward the franchise’s next big cinematic event: the two-part crossover finale of the Multiverse Saga. With multiple universes coming together, it promises to be one of the MCU’s biggest and most ambitious movies to date, with a huge cast already announced.

While there are still MCU characters missing from Avengers: Doomsday, many of the franchise’s heavy hitters have already been announced. The return of multiple figures from throughout the MCU and other Marvel movie franchises has been confirmed, including several characters from Fox’s X-Men movies and others who have made Multiverse cameos in the MCU’s recent movies. Some of the movie’s announced cast stand out as especially powerful, though, with some truly exceptional characters confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

7) Shang-Chi

Expected to be a key part of one of Avengers: Doomsday‘s superhero teams, Shang-Chi’s MCU return is much-anticipated by fans after his strong debut. As well as being perhaps the franchise’s best hand-to-hand combatant, Shang-Chi is now bolstered by the incredible power of the Ten Rings. While the Ten Rings’ specific power levels haven’t been established, they are thought to be among the most powerful artifacts in the MCU, making Shang-Chi an incredibly powerful addition to Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast.

6) Sue Storm / The Invisible Woman

Another universe confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday is Earth-828, which was introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The MCU movie introduced several powerful characters, but the strongest currently confirmed for an appearance in Doomsday is the Invisible Woman. Sue Storm’s MCU powers are already established as hugely powerful, as she was shown to be able to obscure entire spaceships from sight and physically push Galactus using her abilities.

5) Professor X

Of all the X-Men characters confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, one stands out as the most powerful. Charles Xavier, known as Professor X, is one of the Marvel Universe’s most powerful telepaths. The mutant leader is confirmed to appear in the upcoming MCU movie, with Patrick Stewart again reprising his role from Fox’s X-Men franchise after making a brief appearance in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In terms of both influence as the leader of a hero team and sheer telepathic power, Professor X is one of the most powerful confirmed characters for Doomsday.

4) Thor

There have been several gods and god-like characters introduced into the MCU over the years, but none have featured quite as prominently as Thor. Having starred in every Avengers movie, the Asgardian hero is both a key figure in the MCU and a hugely powerful being within the context of the franchise. Thor’s range of abilities stems from both his Asgardian physiology and his use of incredibly powerful weapons, making him an especially powerful figure who will surely be hugely important in Avengers: Doomsday.

3) Doctor Doom

Although Doctor Doom has yet to make his full MCU debut, he will undoubtedly be one of the most powerful characters in Avengers: Doomsday. The fact that he is being billed as the movie’s main villain suggests that he will be a hugely powerful threat, and Doctor Doom’s powers and abilities in the comics are incredibly broad. Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU is already set to see him play one of Doomsday‘s most powerful and dangerous figures.

2) Loki

Loki’s role in the MCU has seen him go from a villain to an anti-hero, and finally to a hero selfless enough to sacrifice himself for the good of the Multiverse. Tom Hiddleston’s turn as the former God of Mischief has made the character a fan favorite, and Loki is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday. Now known as the God of Stories, Loki’s control over the many realities of the Multiverse makes him one of the most powerful figures in the MCU ahead of his Doomsday return.

1) Sentry

There are many ways in which Thunderbolts* set up Avengers: Doomsday, including introducing one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. Sentry is set to return in the upcoming movie, after establishing himself as one of the most formidable characters in the MCU in his big-screen debut. Sometimes known as Marvel’s Superman, Sentry’s incredibly strong combination of abilities makes him near-unstoppable in a fight, marking him as one of Doomsday‘s most powerful confirmed characters.

