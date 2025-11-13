Follow-Up To One of the Best Action Movies Of The Decade Finally Gets A First Look

There have been some stellar action movies over the past 10 years, and more are attempting to take the throne every single year, including this week’s newest action thriller, The Running Man. It’s going to take a lot though to win that top spot, as there’s one action film that not only won an Oscar, but also became a global smash and holds a top tier score with audiences and critics, and now we finally have our first look at the director’s much anticipated follow-up, which features a major star in the lead role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is from director S.S. Rajamouli, who brought the worldwide smash RRR to life back in 2022. That film became a massive hit, and now Rajamouli is back with his much-anticipated follow-up. While we don’t know the title just yet, we do know the film will feature the star power of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will play the role of Mandakini, and you can check out your first look at the film and Priyanka below (via Variety).

As the image suggests, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going to get into some big action sequences, and if they are anything like RRR’s epic action, fans are in for something special. The untitled film doesn’t have an extensive cast yet, but it will include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film is described as “an original action-adventure epic following heroes on a series of perilous missions around the world”, and fans will learn the title of the film at a fan event in Hyderabad over the weekend. Hopefully, that announcement will also include some footage, and thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to learn more.

RRR was a smash success when it hit in 2022, and it wasn’t long before clips and reels of the film’s epic action sequences were being shared all over the place online. The film boasts an incredibly impressive Rotten Tomatoes score as well, both amongst critics and audiences. At the moment, RRR has a 96% critics score with 104 reviews, and enjoys a 94% audience score after over 500 ratings. If the new film lands like RRR did, we could be in for something truly special.

Chopra Jonas most recently appeared in Prime Video’s Heads of State as well as the Oscar-nominated short film Anuja, and before that, she appeared as one of the leads in Prime Video’s Citadel series. Babu recently appeared in Guntur Kaaram and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, while Sukumaran has recently appeared in Sarzameen and L2: Empuraan.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!