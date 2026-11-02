Project Hail Mary Writer Reveals His Star Wars Movie Pitch, And It Could Make the Canon Even Better

Star Wars is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, but despite all the decades that have passed, this franchise still has so much potential—including the possibility of this pitch by the novelist behind Project Hail Mary, which became one of 2026’s biggest movies. Andy Weir wrote the novel Project Hail Mary, which was published in 2021, and then became a key part of bringing the story to life on the big screen (and, no doubt, of the success the movie found upon its release, too). It seems this isn’t the end of the line for his involvement with blockbusters, though, as he has recently shared an idea for a Star Wars movie.

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Specifically, Weir has suggested that there is still more to explore in one of the most significant eras of the Star Wars timeline: the Galactic Civil War. Of course, this is the era that started it all, as all three original trilogy movies depict that war, and that has, in turn, led to myriad spinoff shows, prequel/sequel movies, and more. Even so, Weir has made a valid point about the stories still to tell within that era, and it could mean improving on the Star Wars canon even more. Read his exact comments and more about his pitch below.

Andy Weir Wants To Explore Other Stories in the Galactic Civil War Era

About the stories left to tell in Star Wars, Weir said in an interview with SlashFilm, “I feel like the best way, in my opinion, to do another Star Wars movie, and I’m not George Lucas and this might be a terrible idea, but would be to have the story of other people during the Galactic Civil War…Think of it like this: We know what happened in World War II, but there are some really good fictional stories that take place during World War II. So if you treat the Galactic Civil War as, ‘Okay, that’s established canon, those are the things that happened,’ but there’s still a lot of stories to tell about other people living through those wars. So that’s what I would do.”

Weir makes a great point, although, notably, this does sound quite a bit like what was done with both Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor (the latter obviously being a series rather than a movie). Even so, it’s true that there is more to mine here. In fact, while there would be challenges trying to incorporate main characters like Luke and Leia at this point—which Star Wars has, unfortunately, now proven time and again—that would be entirely avoidable if the movie focused on individuals who truly had no connection to the original trilogy story. For as much as Rogue One and Andor were exciting deviations from the norm, they did lead directly into A New Hope, after all.

The question is whether Star Wars really wants to revisit this era now. Currently, seem much more focused on exploring new territory, including the only movie that has a confirmed release date at present, which is Star Wars: Starfighter. That movie, set to hit theaters next May, is actually going to take place five years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, suggesting that the franchise really is trying to break free from what’s been done so far. Nevertheless, Weir does have a compelling pitch.

Would you want to see more from the Galactic Civil War era, or do you feel that it’s time for the galaxy far, far away to move on? Share your thoughts in the comments below.