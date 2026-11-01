Upcoming Star Wars Movies to Feature More Returning Sequel Trilogy Characters, According to Report

It’s no secret that the Star Wars sequel trilogy was met with considerable criticism, and because of that, many fans have plenty of doubts that the key characters from these movies would be seen again anytime soon, if ever; however, a new report suggests that may not be the case. Already, it was known that Rey would be returning in an upcoming Star Wars movie, more than likely the standalone movie titled , although there are now questions about the upcoming Star Wars trilogy as well. News that Star Wars fans almost saw Adam Driver as Ben Solo again in The Hunt for Ben Solo, which Disney shot down, also led to a significant uproar. While the latter character is unlikely to return in light of that, it seems more characters than just Rey will be returning to the big screen.

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Specifically, a new report from DanielRPK suggests that upcoming Star Wars movies will incorporate other Star Wars sequel trilogy characters in addition to just Rey. Neither the specific movies nor the specific characters were mentioned, although it was suggested that these may be smaller roles. Even with the limited information, though, there are some clear possibilities, both in terms of who could be appearing and where they could be showing up.

Several Sequel Trilogy Characters Deserve a Great Return

As mentioned, the situation with The Hunt for Ben Solo makes it unlikely that we will see Ben Solo again. That is a shame, as Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren/Ben Solo was one of the brightest spots of the sequels. Even so, there are many other sequel trilogy characters who certainly deserve a redemptive return. High on that list are Finn and Poe Dameron, both of whom were introduced as clear standout heroes in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but arguably became less and less important with time, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker more or less sidelining everyone outside of Rey and Kylo Ren in order to focus on and conclude their story arc. Getting to see both characters back—especially if it meant their friendship being depicted on screen again—would definitely be a positive update.

Yet, in terms of characters who were sidelined in the sequels, there was perhaps no one more pushed aside than Rose Tico, so it would likewise be great to see her return in some capacity. There are also many opportunities for Star Wars to bring these characters back, whether together or separately, not only with the new trilogy and New Jedi Order (assuming both are happening), but also with essentially any story set after The Rise of Skywalker. Currently, there is just one such movie with a confirmed release date, Star Wars: Starfighter, although that’s unlikely to incorporate any of these characters, given that it’s been billed as a true standalone movie. There will no doubt be countless other opportunities to bring some sequel trilogy characters back, though, and if this report is true, it’s only a matter of time.

Which sequel trilogy characters do you hope to see return in Star Wars and when? Share your thoughts in the comments below.