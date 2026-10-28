Project Hail Mary Will Make Oscar History If It Breaks an Unwritten Rule and the Best Character Gets Nominated

Project Hail Mary‘s success in the early part of the year will likely be enough for the film to be an Oscar contender come next spring. The success of the sci-fi adaptation from both critical and commercial standpoints not only meant it was very much in the conversation, but boasting former Oscar winners and nominees in its cast and crew gave it a leg up. That in mind, Project Hail Mary is poised to defy the odds, and they’re hoping to break another unwritten rule for puppeteer and performer, James Ortiz.

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As noted by Gold Derby, Amazon MGM has rolled out the full list of categories that it hopes critics’ groups and awards bodies will consider for Project Hail Mary, including campaigning for Ortiz, who provided the voice and operated the puppet for Rocky in the film, as a potential Best Supporting Actor nominee. Though any fan who saw Project Hail Mary will almost certainly throw their support behind this movie, the problem is that the Academy has previously not been that kind or interested in rewarding any kind of non-traditional performance in film. If Project Hail Mary could convince them to go against this unwritten rule, it would make Oscar history.

Project Hail Mary‘s Oscar Campaign Includes Rocky Actor

Despite hope from filmmakers and fans that The Academy might give recognition to a performance that wasn’t traditional, the history of the Oscars doesn’t paint a great picture of the prospects. Previously, there was hope that Andy Serkis might get some kind of recognition for his role as Caesar in the Planet of the Apes movies, and before that, his work as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings earned similar acclaim. As we know, neither came to pass, making this a steep hill to climb.

Even before Serkis was put up for acting nominations, others failed to gain recognition from the Academy, like Jim Henson with The Muppets films, Robin Williams with voicing Genie in Aladdin, or Eddie Murphy in both Shrek and Mulan. The one thing that really helps the chances for James Ortiz perhaps breaking the tradition, though, is that Rocky is the second lead of the movie and much of the film rests on how he performs alongside Gosling. A previous nominee for Half Nelson, La La Land, and Barbie, it almost feels guaranteed at this point for Gosling to land a nod; maybe his co-star with the most days on set can do it too.

On top of campaigning for James Ortiz and his Rocky performance to get awards recognition, the team behind Project Hail Mary has a few other key collaborators also in line. In addition to Gosling, the team will also campaign for Sandra Hüller in the Best Supporting Actress category, alongside Lionel Boyce in Best Supporting Actor. As fans might expect, they’re also gunning for nods with cinematography, editing, costume design, music, adapted screenplay, directing, and, of course, Best Picture. Some of these feel like a shoo-in, but James Ortiz defying the odds in the same way his character did in the film would be the real story.