Two Star Wars Movies Fans Thought Might Never Happen Get Surprisingly Positive Update

Although the Star Wars franchise was once defined by its movies, not only in the original trilogy era but also with the prequel trilogy, that has shifted with time. In 2008, the first full-fledged, canon Star Wars TV show, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, began, and although that is still considered one of Star Wars’ best TV shows, there have been so many more in the time since. Granted, almost all Star Wars TV shows have now been under the direction of Disney, with even The Clone Wars ending during the current Disney Star Wars era, releasing its seventh and final season in 2020. Under Disney, there have also now been several movies, including the sequel trilogy, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and, mostly recently, . Despite this extensive history, though, there’s no doubt that Star Wars has been in a tumultuous period for several years now.

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For one, there are very few Star Wars TV shows currently confirmed, with only Ahsoka season 2 and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord season 2 officially in the works in terms of canon TV shows. The movies, too, are looking shockingly sparse, with only one, Star Wars: Starfighter, actually having a confirmed release date (May 28, 2027). There are several that are theoretically in the works, from Simon Kinberg’s trilogy to James Mangold’s Star Wars movie, thought to be titled Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi. Several others have seemingly been in limbo for years, though, including Rey’s new Star Wars movie, reportedly titled Star Wars: New Jedi Order, and an untitled Dave Filoni movie, both of which were announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Many had thought that they were secretly nixed, but finally, three years later, we have some positive updates.

New Jedi Order and Dave Filoni’s Movie May Actually Be in Production

For three years, fans have wondered whether New Jedi Order and/or Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie would really happen at all. In terms of the former, many had speculated from the moment this movie was announced that it would face obstacles (and, in fairness, they’ve been proven right so far) because of the issues with the sequel trilogy. Although there’s little doubt that some of the criticism and backlash was unnecessarily vitriolic and often wrongly went after the actors rather than the story issues, there’s no getting around the fact that the sequel movies are seen as some of Star Wars’ worst movies, especially Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which would presumably be the point at which New Jedi Order picks up.

For Dave Filoni’s movie, there have been ongoing questions about whether it would happen largely because of the decisions being made with The Mandalorian. That is, it’s long been thought that Filoni’s movie would be a sort of Mandoverse, Avengers-style film bringing together The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and perhaps a few other properties as well. With the announcement of The Mandalorian and Grogu, though, that was called into question. However, both movies seem to have gotten a major positive update, with both being listed in Production Weekly’s issue today. While not an official announcement from Disney or Lucasfilm, this heavily hints that both movies may finally (actually) be in production.

It will likely be some time before we get official confirmation, and just given Star Wars’ track record over the last several years, this certainly doesn’t mean a guarantee that these movies will eventually hit the big screen. Nevertheless, this is a major positive sign, and it might mean that we will eventually see both films—something that many fans were doubting.