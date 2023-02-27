Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Behind-the-Scenes Clip Highlights the Hilarity of Jack Horner (Exclusive)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish featured a number of hilarious characters and sequences, with Jack Horner delivering audiences some of the most delightful quips. With the character being voiced by comedian John Mulaney, there was no shortage of laughs both in the film and behind the scenes, as you can see in an exclusive clip from the film that will be available on the it's home video release. Check out the above "Line-O-Rama" clip from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish before the movie lands on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 28th. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available now on Digital HD.

Everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline, Puss in Boots, returns in a new adventure from the Shrek universe as the daring outlaw discovers that his passion for adventure and heroic missions have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star on his grandest quest yet. With only one life left, Puss is forced to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: Kitty Softpaws. They are joined in their journey by a chatty and cheerful mutt named Perrito. Together, our trio of heroes will need to stay one step ahead of the fairy tale realm's craftiest crooks including Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The film is directed by Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age), produced by Mark Swift (The Croods: A New Age, the Madagascar films) co-directed by Januel Mercado, and written by Paul Fisher (The Croods: A New Age) and Tommy Swerdlow and starring Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), John Mulaney (Big Mouth), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour), and Emmy nominee Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin). The original score is by Heitor Pereira.

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD are as follows:

All-New Exclusive Short "The Trident" – When you're the legendary Puss in Boots, life, and death go paw in paw. In this epic original short, Puss recalls one of his most daring deaths yet.

Deleted Scenes (Potty Break, Love and Death, Wall O'Snakes)

A Cast of Characters – You know their voices, now see the faces behind all the beloved Puss in Boots characters. (Puss in Boots, Kitty Softpaws, Perrito, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Jack Horner, Wolf)

In the Beginning – Go behind the scenes with the filmmakers of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish to discover how they brought this great tale to life.

Jack Horner's Line-O-Rama – Jack Horner says it all in this comedic line-o-rama.

"Fearless Hero" Lyric Video- Sing along from home!

How to Draw the Purrfest Pawtrait – Join Director Joel Crawford and Co-Director Januel Mercado as they teach us how to draw our favorite characters. (Puss in Boots, Kitty Softpaws, Perrito)

How to Make a Paper Perrito – Every hero needs a sidekick and this "how to' will help you create your very own.

Kitty Cam – Sit back, relax, and enjoy a festive cluster of kittens as they frolic and play. This cat-stravaganza is sure to entertain for hours.

Feature Commentary – with Director Joel Crawford, Co-Director Januel Mercado, Producer Mark Swift, Editor James Ryan and Head of Story Heidi Jo Gilbert

