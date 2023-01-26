Puss in Boots' Final Fight Is Something Out of an Anime

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been making the rounds when it comes to cinema lovers since it first hit theaters, with the swashbuckling feline who first got his start in the Shrek franchise coming into his own with this latest adventure. With the orange tabby looking to get his lost lives back as Death himself hunts for him in the shape of a bounty-hunting wolf, many viewers who were able to catch the latest film in the series have noticed quite a few scenes that look ripped from an anime, including the ending battle.

Besides the ending which saw Puss in Boots fighting against the scythe-wielding canine, viewers tended to notice a major reference early on in the film with the protagonist taking on a larger-than-life giant, harkening back to Attack on Titan's numerous battles that would see soldiers attempting to take down opponents hundreds of times bigger than themselves. With the Hajime Isayama anime adaptation planning to come to an end this year, giving anime fans the biggest battle of the series to date as the Scout Regiment seeks to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger from destroying the majority of the world's population, it will be interesting to see what other influences the Easter creation has on the world of Western animated projects.

Titan In Boots

Animation Fans on Twitter are in awe of the final fight of The Last Wish, noting that the animators were surely fans of anime when it came to depicting the battle between Puss in Boots and Death that capped off the critically acclaimed animated film:

Nah bro Imma be fr this final fight between Puss and Death is better than like the entirety of Turning Red pic.twitter.com/D3sDe3ooJf https://t.co/Z4me31pZtC — CraftyAdrian (@CraftyAD360) January 25, 2023

I just think it’s so sick that we finally hit the point where western animated movies are being made entirely by people who grew up on anime https://t.co/sUnoVoOVMp — Marcus the Grey (@CosmonautMarcus) January 26, 2023

A follow-up to the massively successful Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hasn't been confirmed as of yet, though the movie certainly hints that this is far from the last time that we'll see the sword-slinging cat. With the final scene seeing Puss and his friends returning to the homeland that houses the likes of Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, nothing is confirmed as of yet though the time might finally be right for Dreamworks to bring back the series that spawned Puss in Boots in the first place.

Which Western animated movie do you feel is the closest to having an anime feel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime crossovers.